Live Scoreboard: Auburn 27, Arkansas 3
FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are almost ready to face the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak against the Florida Gators last weekend thanks in large part to a rejuvenated offense under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton.
Arkansas totaled a season-high 481 yards on offense, led by big-time performances from quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.
In their first games in the new offense, Jefferson combined for 347 total yards and three touchdowns while Sanders had his first 100+ yard game (103) of the season.
Auburn is coming off of a three-game stretch in which it looked competitive in a loss to Ole Miss before beating Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in back-to-back games. Against the Commodores, quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jarquez Hunter carried the ball 19 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
According to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks are favored over the Tigers by 2.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Auburn owns a 19-12-1 advantage over Arkansas all-time.
Unable to watch the game on the SEC Network? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas RB Rashod Dubinion is at today's game after missing last week's for his grandmother's funeral.
- OL Patrick Kutas is not dressed out after suffering a high-ankle injury against Florida last week.
- DB Jaheim Singletary and DL Jashaud Stewart are not dressed out for today's game.
- DB LaDarrius Bishop is dressed out for today's game against the Tigers.
- WR Andrew Armstrong and DL Anthony Booker Jr. are both going through pregame warmups after sustaining injuries last week.
First Quarter:
15:00 - Arkansas has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Auburn will receive the opening kick.
14:15 - Auburn QB Payton Thorne hits WR Caleb Burton for a 45-yard gain.
12:38 - A few plays later, Auburn QB Payton Thorne runs the ball 12 yards for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 7-0.
10:44 - Auburn PR Keionte Scott returns it 74-yards for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 14-0.
6:28 - Auburn QB Payton Thorne throws it 11-yards to TE Rivaldo Fairweather for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 21-0.
3:30 - Arkansas DB Dwight McGlothern intercepts a pass and returns it to the Tigers' 22-yard line.
1:54 - Arkansas K Cam Little hits a 39-yard field goal to make it 21-3, Tigers.
Second Quarter:
10:59 - After converting a fourth-down earlier in the drive, the Hogs stall out at mid field and punt. The Tigers have the ball at their own 14-yard line.
10:50 - Arkansas DB Jayden Johnson has been ejected following a targeting penalty.
8:01 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson finds WR Andrew Armstrong for a 31-yard gain on third down. The Hogs have the ball at the Tigers' 49-yard line.
1:11 - Auburn K Alex McPherson hits a 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 24-3 lead.
0:21 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson fumbles the ball and Auburn recovers it at the Hogs' 27-yard line.
0:00 - Auburn K Alex McPherson hits a 31-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 27-3 lead.
HALFTIME: Auburn 27, Arkansas 3
Third Quarter:
11:45 - Auburn is gashing the Hogs right now. Back to back to back first downs for the Tigers after a 19-yard rush for RB Jarquez Junter. Auburn is at Arkansas' 26-yard line.