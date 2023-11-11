FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) are almost ready to face the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak against the Florida Gators last weekend thanks in large part to a rejuvenated offense under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton.

Arkansas totaled a season-high 481 yards on offense, led by big-time performances from quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.

In their first games in the new offense, Jefferson combined for 347 total yards and three touchdowns while Sanders had his first 100+ yard game (103) of the season.

Auburn is coming off of a three-game stretch in which it looked competitive in a loss to Ole Miss before beating Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in back-to-back games. Against the Commodores, quarterback Payton Thorne completed 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jarquez Hunter carried the ball 19 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

According to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks are favored over the Tigers by 2.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. Auburn owns a 19-12-1 advantage over Arkansas all-time.

Unable to watch the game on the SEC Network? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...