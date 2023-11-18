FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks football team (3-7, 1-6 SEC) is almost ready to take on the FIU Panthers (4-6, 1-6 CUSA) at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas lost in blowout fashion to Auburn last week, 48-10. The defeat officially ended the Hogs' hopes of making a bowl game, as they can no longer meet the six-win minimum requirement to qualify.

FIU on the other hand still has a chance to reach post-season play if it wins out. Last week, the Panthers were defeated 40-6 by Middle Tennessee State. Led by second-year head coach Mike MacIntyre, FIU has not defeated a Power 5 team.

For the season, Panthers' quarterback Keyone Jenkins has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,908 yards and six touchdowns with 49 yards on the ground.

The last and only time Arkansas and FIU faced off was in 2007, when the Razorbacks defeated the Panthers 58-10 in Fayetteville. According to BetSaracen, the Hogs are favored by 28.5 points.

Unable to watch Arkansas-FIU? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...