Unable to watch Arkansas-Georgia? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 78-75 win over Georgia.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas: G - #3 El Ellis G - #6 Layden Blocker G - #12 Tramon Mark G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport F - #8 Chandler Lawson Georgia: G - #1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim G - #3 Noah Thomasson G - #4 Silas Demary Jr. G - #11 Justin Hill C - #54 Russel Tchewa

First Half:

Georgia has won the tip and we are underway! To get the scoring started, Arkansas' Chandler Lawson drops one in the net after catching a pass into the paint. Georgia's Tchewa grabs an offensive rebound under the hoop and gets fouled on the putback. He makes both free throws for the Bulldogs' first points of the game. Tramon Mark finds Lawson in the pick n roll for another easy finish, but the Hogs get backdoored by Abdur-Rahim and allow a layup. Davonte Davis is subbed into the game for the first time since a matchup against Ole Miss. Mark forces a steal and after a few perimeter passes, Layden Blocker takes a step in and drills a midrange jumper. Lawson doesn't have an answer for Tchewa, who uses his size to make a layup while being fouled. He misses the free throw. Georgia's Noah Thomasson crosses over between a couple Hog defenders and finds his way inside for a left-handed layup. The hot-handed RJ Melendez is wide-open for a layup after El Ellis misses one of his own for the Hogs. We have a timeout after Blocker gets fouled on the floor. TIMEOUT: Georgia 10, Arkansas 6, 14:39 in 1H Jalen Graham misses two free throws out of the break, but the Hogs recover the rebound and Makhi Mitchell gets fouled on a shot. He makes both free throws. Following a Georgia missed three, Graham hits a push shot in the paint to tie the game. On the next possession, Graham bullies his way in front of the rim for another made shot. Abdur-Rahim has his shot goaltended with the shot clock dwindling to tie the game again. A missed layup by Graham turns into a fastbreak bucket for Demary Jr. who also gets fouled in the process. He converts the and-one free throw on top of that. We have a timeout after a Georgia travel. TIMEOUT: Georgia 15, Arkansas 12, 11:39 in 1H

Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW5pZWQgYnkgS2hpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KQzlQ NnowNzlVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkM5UDZ6MDc5VTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDw n5CXIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjQ1NzI5MzcyMDUwMjY0NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After multiple missed shots by both teams, Devo Davis drains a a deep three to tie the game. Demary answers with a layup after finding a clear path to the basket. Tchewa makes two free throws after drawing a foul from Mitchell. Graham catches a pass in the paint and weaves himself around Tchewa for a bucket. Keyon Menifield takes it coast-to-coast for a fastbreak bucket after blocking Melendez on a three-point attempt. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 19, Georgia 19, 7:41 in 1H

Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWxsbyB0aGVyZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRUNUcWg2 YXc5bSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VDVHFoNmF3OW08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrcyBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwg8J+Q lyAoQFJhem9yYmFja01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXpvcmJhY2tNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTY0NTkxODAyMDUxOTU0MTA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Graham draws a shooting foul out of the break and hits both free throws. A jump ball gives the ball back to the Razorbacks, but they can't capitalize. After a few more misses, Mark hits a fastbreak layup in the midst of multiple Georgia defenders. The Hogs make some pretty passes and it leads to a Graham bucket in the paint. Mark is forced to foul Justin Hill on a fastbreak layup attempt. He makes one free throw. Georgia misses its 11th consecutive shot and Arkansas' Ellis blows by Thomasson for a bucket. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, Georgia 20, 3:53 in 1H

Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5zbmVhS0VZIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90V1hxMW96Y3c4 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdFdYcTFvemN3ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB cmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn5CXIChA UmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jh em9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjQ2MDE0ODg0MTk4MDI1Mz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Menifield hits Ellis on the perimeter for a wide-open three, but Tchewa answers with a paint layup. It's a five-point game all of a sudden after Demary Jr. nails a corner three. Mitchell soars for an offensive rebound and then puts it back up for a second-chance layup. Demary makes two free throws after drawing a foul to put the Bulldogs in the bonus. Ellis turns the ball over but secures a defensive rebound after a Thomasson miss. Menifield crosses his defender over and drains a midrange jumper. Georgia ends the half with a Dylan James layup. HALF: Arkansas 34, Georgia 29

Second Half:

To start things off, the Hogs force a steal and Tramon Mark takes it back for a bucket. Justin Hill responds with an and-one layup and he makes the free throw. Keyon Menifield hits back-to-back buckets, including a fastbreak three pointer which forces Georgia to call an early timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 41, Georgia 32, 18:21 in 2H El Ellis drills a three out of the break, but Thomasson and Menifield trade two-point buckets soon after. Chandler Lawson fouls Silas Demary Jr., but he only makes one free throw. Ellis works his way in between two defenders and finds Graham open for a shot attempt. Graham draws a foul and makes one free throw. Georgia's Jalen Deloach hits a free throw while being fouled by Graham, and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 47, Georgia 37, 15:45 in 2H

Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaHUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdXBhIGhvZyBmaXJlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ycjI2 a3lmb213Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMnIyNmt5Zm9tdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDw n5CXIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjQ2OTYzMjg1MTEzMjU1Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==