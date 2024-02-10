Scoring Recap: Arkansas 78, Georgia 75
Unable to watch Arkansas-Georgia? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 78-75 win over Georgia.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #6 Layden Blocker
G - #12 Tramon Mark
G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Georgia:
G - #1 Jabri Abdur-Rahim
G - #3 Noah Thomasson
G - #4 Silas Demary Jr.
G - #11 Justin Hill
C - #54 Russel Tchewa
First Half:
Georgia has won the tip and we are underway!
To get the scoring started, Arkansas' Chandler Lawson drops one in the net after catching a pass into the paint. Georgia's Tchewa grabs an offensive rebound under the hoop and gets fouled on the putback. He makes both free throws for the Bulldogs' first points of the game.
Tramon Mark finds Lawson in the pick n roll for another easy finish, but the Hogs get backdoored by Abdur-Rahim and allow a layup.
Davonte Davis is subbed into the game for the first time since a matchup against Ole Miss. Mark forces a steal and after a few perimeter passes, Layden Blocker takes a step in and drills a midrange jumper.
Lawson doesn't have an answer for Tchewa, who uses his size to make a layup while being fouled. He misses the free throw. Georgia's Noah Thomasson crosses over between a couple Hog defenders and finds his way inside for a left-handed layup.
The hot-handed RJ Melendez is wide-open for a layup after El Ellis misses one of his own for the Hogs. We have a timeout after Blocker gets fouled on the floor.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 10, Arkansas 6, 14:39 in 1H
Jalen Graham misses two free throws out of the break, but the Hogs recover the rebound and Makhi Mitchell gets fouled on a shot. He makes both free throws.
Following a Georgia missed three, Graham hits a push shot in the paint to tie the game. On the next possession, Graham bullies his way in front of the rim for another made shot. Abdur-Rahim has his shot goaltended with the shot clock dwindling to tie the game again.
A missed layup by Graham turns into a fastbreak bucket for Demary Jr. who also gets fouled in the process. He converts the and-one free throw on top of that. We have a timeout after a Georgia travel.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 15, Arkansas 12, 11:39 in 1H
After multiple missed shots by both teams, Devo Davis drains a a deep three to tie the game. Demary answers with a layup after finding a clear path to the basket.
Tchewa makes two free throws after drawing a foul from Mitchell. Graham catches a pass in the paint and weaves himself around Tchewa for a bucket. Keyon Menifield takes it coast-to-coast for a fastbreak bucket after blocking Melendez on a three-point attempt.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 19, Georgia 19, 7:41 in 1H
Graham draws a shooting foul out of the break and hits both free throws. A jump ball gives the ball back to the Razorbacks, but they can't capitalize. After a few more misses, Mark hits a fastbreak layup in the midst of multiple Georgia defenders.
The Hogs make some pretty passes and it leads to a Graham bucket in the paint. Mark is forced to foul Justin Hill on a fastbreak layup attempt. He makes one free throw.
Georgia misses its 11th consecutive shot and Arkansas' Ellis blows by Thomasson for a bucket.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, Georgia 20, 3:53 in 1H
Menifield hits Ellis on the perimeter for a wide-open three, but Tchewa answers with a paint layup. It's a five-point game all of a sudden after Demary Jr. nails a corner three.
Mitchell soars for an offensive rebound and then puts it back up for a second-chance layup. Demary makes two free throws after drawing a foul to put the Bulldogs in the bonus. Ellis turns the ball over but secures a defensive rebound after a Thomasson miss.
Menifield crosses his defender over and drains a midrange jumper. Georgia ends the half with a Dylan James layup.
HALF: Arkansas 34, Georgia 29
Second Half:
To start things off, the Hogs force a steal and Tramon Mark takes it back for a bucket. Justin Hill responds with an and-one layup and he makes the free throw.
Keyon Menifield hits back-to-back buckets, including a fastbreak three pointer which forces Georgia to call an early timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 41, Georgia 32, 18:21 in 2H
El Ellis drills a three out of the break, but Thomasson and Menifield trade two-point buckets soon after.
Chandler Lawson fouls Silas Demary Jr., but he only makes one free throw. Ellis works his way in between two defenders and finds Graham open for a shot attempt. Graham draws a foul and makes one free throw.
Georgia's Jalen Deloach hits a free throw while being fouled by Graham, and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 47, Georgia 37, 15:45 in 2H
Both teams miss shots out of the timeout, but Deloach eventually hits a left-handed jumper over Graham in the paint. A steal by Blue Cain leads to a Deloach fastbreak bucket. Arkansas stops the bleeding with a jumper by Mark.
Menifield headfakes and probes his way to the basket and nearly banks one off the backboard but gets fouled on the shot attempt. He makes both free throws. Justin Hill drains two free throws after drawing a foul from Menifield.
The Bulldogs make it a five-point game again after another Dylan James three pointer. We have a timeout after a foul by Tchewa.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 51, Georgia 46, 11:57 in 2H
Menifield misses a three at the end of the shot block out of the break, and Blue makes a three of his own to make this a one possession game.
Menifield hits a paint jumper to answer back. A steal by Ellis results in a goaltended bucket on a fastbreak attempt to get it back to a six point game. The Bulldogs secure an offensive rebound and make a second-chance layup thanks to Demary Jr.
Both teams steal the ball away from each other, but Arkansas ends up on top after Devo Davis steals it away from Tchewa and gets fouled in the process.
After bad offense in both directions, James hits a second-chance layup to make it a one-possession game again. Deloach fouls Mitchell in the paint and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 55, Georgia 53, 7:43 in 2H
Out of the break, Mitchell misses both free throws but Menifield secures the offensive rebound. Mark draws a foul under the rim but misses both charity stripe shots.
On the other end, Menifield commits a shooting foul on Hill, who proceeds to make both free throws to tie the game. Ellis hits Hill with a spin move and makes a wide-open layup as a result.
Deloach ties the game again with a second-chance bucket. Mark then draws a foul on a drive, and he makes both free throws. Demary Jr. gets to the rim way too easily and converts in the paint with a layup.
A Menifield turnover out of bounds leads to a block by Mitchell in the paint. Mark takes it all the way back for a fastbreak pullup jumper.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 61, Georgia 59, 5:29 in 2H
Arkansas is called for a defensive goaltend out of the break, but the Hogs answer with a layup by Mitchell. Mitchell then commits a personal foul on a reach-in. Justin Hill finds Tchewa on the pick n roll two-man action for a wide-open dunk.
After a missed three by Menifield, Tchewa fouls Mitchell on the rebound and he makes both free throws. Georgia takes its first lead of the second half off a three pointer by Hill.
Mark draws another foul and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Georgia 66, Arkansas 65, 3:37 in 2H
Mark makes both free throws out of the break. Ellis fouls Hill on a prayer of a shot attempt and he makes free throws.
Both teams trade misses before Mitchell hits a jumper off the fast break. Demary Jr. answers right back with a backdoor layup to regain the lead. We have a timeout following a three pointer by Ellis.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 72, Georgia 70, 1:41 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Justin Hill hits a silencer in the paint to tie the game but Mitchell answers right back with a layup.
Tramon Mark steals the ball away and its Arkansas ball pending a review.
REVIEW: Arkansas 74, Georgia 72, 0:43 in 2H
It's Arkansas ball after review. Devo Davis turns it over at half court but the Bulldogs can't capitalize. Davis grabs the defensive rebound and Hill has to foul.
Davis makes just one free throw. Georgia's Cain Blue can't hit the three and Mitchell secures the rebound. Mitchell makes both free throws but Davis fouls Georgia on a three point attempt. Hill makes all three free throws.
The Hogs finally get the ball inbounds and Mark draws the foul, he makes one free throw and the game is over.
FINAL: Arkansas 78, Georgia 75