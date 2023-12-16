The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) will have had a week of rest since a 79-70 loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa when they hit the hardwood Saturday to take on the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Head coach Eric Musselman's Razorbacks have struggled out of the gate and they are 3-4 in their last seven games. Musselman said Wednesday that his team started the week with two good practices.

"They’ve been very competitive," Musselman said. "More live stuff than we’ve done since I’ve been at Arkansas. Guarding the ball full court one-on-one. Guarding the ball on the wing 45-degree angle one-on-one. We have not done any of our breakdown drills. We have done no station work.

"I mentioned it the other night on the radio show, that we have added our opportunity break and our open offense to try to get the ball to move from side to side and get more people involved. And then the last piece of all this, which won’t won’t be decided until probably Saturday, is what the rotation looks like and who starts and all those things."

The Hogs did get some good news heading into the matchup with the Bison, though, as guard Keyon Menifield was granted an eligibility waiver from the NCAA and is immediately elgible beginning Saturday.

“It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process,” said head coach Eric Musselman. “Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work. Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability.”

It'll be a sold-out crowd at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, which the NET rankings considers a home arena for Arkansas.

"I think it’s a great game for us," Musselman said. "The only thing that I wish is I wish that it was a neutral site game because it is three and a half hours away. It’s not a neutral site game.

"It is counted as a home game for us, which obviously we’ve got the home crowd and all that, but there are some other programs that have games similar to this that are counted as neutral site games and not home games. So, we’ve got to defend our home. It’s a home game with the NCAA, so we’ve got to go play well in a home game."

Arkansas is 13-10 all-time at Simmons Bank Arena. According to HogStats, the Razorbacks have shot 44.3% from the field, 32.3% from three and 66.2% from the free throw line all-time at Simmons Bank Arena.

The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time against Lipscomb with the last meeting resulting in an 86-50 win over the Bisons on Dec. 5, 2020, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Lipscomb? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...