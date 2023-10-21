Live Scoreboard: Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3
FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks football team (2-5, 0-4 SEC) is almost ready to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Led by first year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are coming off a bye week following their 41-28 win over Western Michigan in Week 6. Mississippi State also owns wins over Southeast Louisiana and Arizona, but have lost to LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.
Arkansas is hunting for an elusive Power Five victory after losing five straight games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama. The Hogs' only two victories came against Western Carolina and Kent State to start the season.
In last year’s matchup, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17. The Razorbacks were without KJ Jefferson (head injury) and backups Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin played in his place.
Per a report from Chris Low of ESPN, Bulldogs' starting quarteraback Will Rogers will miss today's game after suffering a shoulder injury against Western Michigan. Backup quarterback Mike Wright will start in his place.
For those unable to watch or attend the game, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates, turnovers, highlights and more from Arkansas-Mississippi State…
Pregame:
- Defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Dwight McGlothern were dressed out and went through pregame warmups.
- Running back Raheim Sanders is at the game, but is not going to play as he continues to deal with a knee injury.
- Defensive back LaDarrius Bishop was not dressed out for pregame warmups.
First Quarter:
15:00 - Arkansas has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Mississippi State will receive the opening kickoff.
14:25 - Arkansas DB Alfahiym Walcott intercepts a pass from Mike Wright. Hogs have the ball at the MSU 35-yard line.
12:30 - Arkansas K Cam Little hits a 24-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.
Second Quarter:
13:03 - Mississippi State RB Jo'Quavious Marks catches a two-yard touchdown pass from QB Mike Wright. The kick is good and the Bulldogs lead 7-3.