FAYETTEVILLE - Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more in the Hogs' 48-14 loss to Missouri.

15:00 - Arkansas has won the coin toss and deferred. Missouri will receive the opening kick off.

12:04 - Missouri RB Cody Schrader runs the ball up the sideline for a 36-yard gain.

9:12 - A few plays later, Schrader takes the ball in for a two-yard rushing touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 7-0.

8:59 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson fumbles the ball and Missouri recovers. Jefferson is down on the field in pain.

4:45 - Missouri K Harrison Mevis hits a 24-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.

2:55 - Missouri QB Brady Cook throws a dime into the bucket of WR Luther Burden for a 28-yard gain. Tigers are at their 45-yard line.