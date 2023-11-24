Scoring Recap: No. 10 Missouri 48, Arkansas 14
FAYETTEVILLE - Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more in the Hogs' 48-14 loss to Missouri.
First Quarter:
15:00 - Arkansas has won the coin toss and deferred. Missouri will receive the opening kick off.
12:04 - Missouri RB Cody Schrader runs the ball up the sideline for a 36-yard gain.
9:12 - A few plays later, Schrader takes the ball in for a two-yard rushing touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 7-0.
8:59 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson fumbles the ball and Missouri recovers. Jefferson is down on the field in pain.
4:45 - Missouri K Harrison Mevis hits a 24-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.
2:55 - Missouri QB Brady Cook throws a dime into the bucket of WR Luther Burden for a 28-yard gain. Tigers are at their 45-yard line.
Second Quarter:
8:31 - Arkansas is forced to punt for the fourth time this game. Missouri will take over at their 29-yard line.
7:45 - Missouri RB Cody Schrader runs the ball for a 14-yard gain. The next play, he takes it another 43-yards to the Hogs' 14-yard line.
5:51 - Multiple flags have been thrown after a scuffle breaks out on the field. Three players have been ejected and the fouls offset.
5:35 - Missouri QB Brady Cook walks it in for a three-yard touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 17-0.
0:49 - Missouri RB Cody Schrader carries the ball 49-yards to the Hogs' three-yard line. The Tigers settle for a 22-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis. The Tigers lead 20-0.
HALF: Missouri 20, Arkansas 0
Third Quarter:
14:09 - Arkansas QB Jacolby Criswell fumbles the ball and Missouri recovers. The Tigers will have it on the Hogs' 38-yard line.
11:43 - Missouri QB Brady Cook finds a wide open TE Brett Norfleet for a 16-yard touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 27-0.
11:38 - Arkansas KR Isaiah Sategna fumbles the ball on the return. Missouri recovers with the ball at the Hogs' 11-yard line.
11:32 - On the very next play, Missouri QB Brady Cook finds TE Brett Norfleet wide open for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 34-0.
5:06 - Missouri scores a scoop and score touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 41-0.
Fourth Quarter:
11:35 - After a 21-yard completion to WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas QB Jacolby Criswell finds WR Andrew Armstrong for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers now lead 41-7.
5:48 - Arkansas RB Isaiah Augustave runs the ball in for a six-yard touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 41-14.
2:37 - Missouri RB Nathaniel peat ran the ball one-yard for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Tigers lead 48-14.
0:10 - Arkansas QB Jacolby Criswell fumbles and Missouri recovers.