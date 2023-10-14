Live Scoreboard: No. 11 Alabama 24, Arkansas 6
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are almost ready to take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium with kick-off set for 11:00 a.m. CT.
Led by head coach Nick Saban, Alabama has won four straight games over South Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M following a 34-24 defeat to Texas in Week 2. The Crimson Tide's other win came against Middle Tennessee State in the season opener.
Unlike Alabama, Arkansas is on a downward trajectory and hoping to right the ship after losing its past four games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks' two lone wins came against Western Carolina and Kent State in the first two weeks of the season.
In last year's matchup, the Crimson Tide got out to a 28-7 lead at halftime before surrendering 16 unanswered points in the third quarter to the Razorbacks to make it 28-23. Alabama capped the game off with a huge fourth quarter, as they outscored Arkansas 21-3 to win 49-26.
Entering the game after starting quarterback Bryce Young exited with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, Alabama signal caller Jalen Milroe completed four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas last season. He added another 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground off of six carries and is looking to do more of the same against the Hogs in this year's matchup.
Arkansas has not beaten Alabama since 2006, one year before Saban took over the Crimson Tide program. Alabama is a 19.5-point favorite over Arkansas according to BetSaracen.
As always, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations and live updates for scores, turnovers, highlights and more for Arkansas' matchup with Alabama...
Pregame:
- After exiting last week's game against Ole Miss with undisclosed injuries, LB Chris Paul Jr. and DB Jaylon Braxton did not travel with the team to Alabama. However, DB Alfahiym Walcott did make the trip.
- Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders did not make the trip to Alabama, according to Chuck Barrett on the Razorbacks' pregame radio show.
- DL Cameron Ball did make the trip, but was not seen going through pregame warmups. He is officially OUT for the game today.
First quarter:
15:00 - Alabama has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arkansas will receive the opening kickoff.
9:15 - Arkansas K Cam Little drills a 55-yard field goal to hand the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.
4:30 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson completes a 21-yard pass to WR Andrew Armstrong to set the Hogs up at the Alabama 38-yard line.
2:05 - Arkansas K Cam Little hits another field goal, this time from 49 yards out to give the Razorbacks a 6-0 lead.
0:58 - Alabama QB Jalen Milroe hits a wide-open Kobe Prentice for a 79-yard touchdown. The kick is good and the Crimson Tide lead 7-6.
Second quarter:
8:50 - Alabama QB Jalen Milroe sneaks in a one-yard touchdown. The kick is good and the Crimson Tide lead 14-6.
4:41 - Alabama TE Amari Niblack catches a 29-yard touchdown pass. The kick is good and the Crimson Tide lead 21-6.
Half: Alabama 21, Arkansas 6
Third quarter:
7:48 - Alabama K Will Reichard hits a 30-yard field goal to give the Crimson Tide a 24-6 lead.