The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are almost ready to take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium with kick-off set for 11:00 a.m. CT.

Led by head coach Nick Saban, Alabama has won four straight games over South Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M following a 34-24 defeat to Texas in Week 2. The Crimson Tide's other win came against Middle Tennessee State in the season opener.

Unlike Alabama, Arkansas is on a downward trajectory and hoping to right the ship after losing its past four games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks' two lone wins came against Western Carolina and Kent State in the first two weeks of the season.

In last year's matchup, the Crimson Tide got out to a 28-7 lead at halftime before surrendering 16 unanswered points in the third quarter to the Razorbacks to make it 28-23. Alabama capped the game off with a huge fourth quarter, as they outscored Arkansas 21-3 to win 49-26.

Entering the game after starting quarterback Bryce Young exited with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, Alabama signal caller Jalen Milroe completed four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas last season. He added another 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground off of six carries and is looking to do more of the same against the Hogs in this year's matchup.

Arkansas has not beaten Alabama since 2006, one year before Saban took over the Crimson Tide program. Alabama is a 19.5-point favorite over Arkansas according to BetSaracen.

As always, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations and live updates for scores, turnovers, highlights and more for Arkansas' matchup with Alabama...