The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) will look to earn a third straight win Saturday against the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Led by third-year head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners have an unblemished record to this point in the season with impressive wins over Iowa, USC and Providence.

Arkansas lost three of four games in a seven-day span from Nov. 17-24, but the Hogs returned home from the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas to upset No. 7 Duke on Nov. 29 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks defeated Furman by a score of 97-83 on Monday evening, but star forward Trevon Brazile suffered a sprained ankle late in the contest.

"Severe sprain," Musselman said Wednesday regarding Brazile's ankle. "Will not participate in anything we do today. There's a possibility of him going on an underwater treadmill to walk tomorrow. So, not a glowing report."

The Hogs could certainly use Brazile against the Sooners, who rank in the top-25 nationally in scoring offense, scoring defense, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.

"I love what Coach Moser’s done," Musselman said. "I think he’s done an incredible job. They have some returners that are key pieces like their point guard (Milos Uzan), and (Sam Godwin), and (Otega Oweh) is much improved at the small forward spot.

"So those three primary returners, and then they add really good pieces like No. 2, (Javian) McCollum at the off guard or point guard. He’s kind of a combo guard as a dynamic scorer who can really shoot the ball off the bounce. (Jalon) Moore is a guy that’s played at Georgia Tech for three years. He’s an energy guy. Plays really hard."

Oweh ranks 2nd in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 67.6% (50-74). McCollum is a transfer from Siena and his 2.1 made threes per game ranks 9th in the conference.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...