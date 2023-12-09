Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs No. 19 Oklahoma
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) will look to earn a third straight win Saturday against the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Led by third-year head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners have an unblemished record to this point in the season with impressive wins over Iowa, USC and Providence.
Arkansas lost three of four games in a seven-day span from Nov. 17-24, but the Hogs returned home from the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas to upset No. 7 Duke on Nov. 29 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks defeated Furman by a score of 97-83 on Monday evening, but star forward Trevon Brazile suffered a sprained ankle late in the contest.
"Severe sprain," Musselman said Wednesday regarding Brazile's ankle. "Will not participate in anything we do today. There's a possibility of him going on an underwater treadmill to walk tomorrow. So, not a glowing report."
The Hogs could certainly use Brazile against the Sooners, who rank in the top-25 nationally in scoring offense, scoring defense, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.
"I love what Coach Moser’s done," Musselman said. "I think he’s done an incredible job. They have some returners that are key pieces like their point guard (Milos Uzan), and (Sam Godwin), and (Otega Oweh) is much improved at the small forward spot.
"So those three primary returners, and then they add really good pieces like No. 2, (Javian) McCollum at the off guard or point guard. He’s kind of a combo guard as a dynamic scorer who can really shoot the ball off the bounce. (Jalon) Moore is a guy that’s played at Georgia Tech for three years. He’s an energy guy. Plays really hard."
Oweh ranks 2nd in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 67.6% (50-74). McCollum is a transfer from Siena and his 2.1 made threes per game ranks 9th in the conference.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Oklahoma? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is warming up for today's matchup despite suffering an ankle sprain against Furman.
- Brazile is available for today's game according to Chuck Barrett on pregame radio.
ARKANSAS' STARTING LINEUP:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway. The scoring gets started with an Oklahoma layup. El Ellis gets the scoring started for the Hogs with a three pointer. Turnover Sooners on a backcourt violation.
The Sooners get an easy downhill layup but the Razorbacks get their second straight shot-clock violation. Arkansas has started 1-5 from the field. The Sooners take advantage with a bucket over Trevon Brazile.
Ellis misses a three and Devo Davis is called for a foul.
TIMEOUT: Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3, 15:59 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Makhi Mitchell blocks a shot under the rim. Khalif Battle makes a contested three pointer off the dribble to tie things up. Arkansas has taken a 10-6 lead after buckets by Mitchell and Tramon Mark.
Following a missed Battle three, the Sooners drain one of their own thanks to Javian McCollum. Mark misses a long two and Oklahoma comes back down and scores in the paint. Make it a 7-0 run for the Sooners after McCollum gets a layup.
Arkansas stops the bleeding with a three pointer from Jeremiah Davenport. The Sooners turn it over and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 13, Oklahoma 13, 11:39 in 1H
Following the timeout, Devo Davis misses a midrange and the Sooners miss a driving layup. Davenport then forces a pass and turns it over. The Sooners can't capitalize, as Jalen Graham blocks a shot under the rim.
Khalif Battle draws an offensive foul.Davenport misses a corner three and the Sooners regain the lead on a jumper. The Hogs notch things up off a Jalen Graham putback dunk. Oklahoma's Milos Uzan floats one in for two.
Jalen Graham recovers after getting blown by and blocks the shot. Battle then gets fouled on a layup attempt.
TIMEOUT: Oklahoma 17, Arkansas 15, 7:53 in 1H