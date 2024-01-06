Unable to watch Arkansas-Auburn? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 83-51 loss to No. 25 Auburn.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Arkansas: G - #1 Keyon Menifield Jr. G - #12 Tramon Mark F - #2 Trevon Brazile F - #8 Chandler Lawson F - #11 Jalen Graham Auburn: G - #1 Aden Holloway G - #12 Denver Jones F - #2 Jaylin Williams F - #4 Johni Broome F - #5 Chris Moore

First Half:

Auburn wins the tip and we are underway! Arkansas native Chris Moore walks for an Auburn turnover to get things started. Keyon Menifield shoots a well-contested three and it rims out. Auburn's Jaylin Williams hits a turnaround jumper to get the scoring started. Menifield misses a pullup and the Hogs force a miss. Jalen Graham forces a turnover but the Hogs can't get anything out of it. An altercation between Johni Broome and Chandler Lawson leads to a stoppage. A double-foul is called and we have a review. They are common fouls after review. Arkansas forces a miss at the rim but the Hogs still can't get a bucket. Jalen Graham fouls Denver Jones at the rim in transition and we have another stoppage for a review. Graham's foul is determined to be a flagrant one. Jones makes one free throw and Auburn gets the ball back. After an Auburn missed three, Trevon Brazile hits a transition three to tie things up. The Tigers get a bucket of their own on the other end. Menifield crosses up his opponent with a stepback and nails a three, he then grabs a rebound on defense. Brazile brings the house down with a major flush and the Hogs lead by three. Broome misses a jumper, and Menifield is on fire. He drains a deep three in transition and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 11, No. 25 Auburn 5, 14:41 in 1H

Auburn gets an easy dunk following the timeout. Khalif Battle comes in the game and turns it over around the rim. The Tigers are still struggling to score and miss a floater. Lawson and Makhi Mitchell sub into the game for the Hogs. Menifield misses a pullup and the Tigers nail a three. Chad Baker-Mazara is called for a technical after the make. Battle makes one free throw. Lawson cuts to the basket for what should have been an easy dunk, but lets the ball fly through his fingers on the pass. Auburn ties things up with an alley-oop dunk. Tramon Mark draws a foul and we have a timeout. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 12, No. 25 Auburn 12, 11:31 in 1H Out of the timeout, Devo Davis finds Mitchell for an easy two around the basket. Auburn's Williams ties things up on an easy drive to the hoop. Poor transition defense hands the Tigers another easy layup. Battle hits a stepback deep two to tie things back up. Auburn scores on a jumper but Dylan Cardwell is called for a foul. Devo misses on a air ball and the Hogs allow another easy transition bucket. Brazile is called for a foul on a drive, but Menifield turns it over on the inbounds. It doesn't matter though, because Menifield scores while being fouled after the Hogs force a miss. Menifield misses the free throw. We have a timeout after a Tramon Mark foul. TIMEOUT: No. 25 Auburn 20, Arkansas 18, 7:56 in 1H

Following the timeout, both teams turn it over but Williams scores in transition. Menifield air balls a three but it falls into Mark's lap for an easy bucket under the rim. Menifield jumps into the passing lane for a steal and lobs an alley-oop that Brazile slams home. The game is tied. Menfield draws a foul while cutting to the basket. He misses both free throws. Devo fouls KD Johnson on a reverse layup. He makes both free throws. Both teams continue to answer each other's buckets before Brazile is called for a foul on a big-time block. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, No. 25 Auburn 26, 3:52 in 1H Out of the timeout, Baker-Mazara hits both free throws. Auburn finds Cardwell under the rim for an easy dunk. Tramon Mark answers back with a physical bucket at the rim. Chad-Mazara continues to score with a layup, and Mark airballs a three pointer. Mitchell fails to get the layup through and Auburn nails a three. Devo Davis gives up an easy driving lane for a bucket and a technical foul is called on Auburn. Mark makes one free throw. Devo turns it over on a travel despite being open in the corner for a three. Arkansas fails to find a shot attempt and ends the half with a deficit. HALF: No. 25 Auburn 37, Arkansas 30

Second Half: