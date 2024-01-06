Scoring Recap: No. 25 Auburn 83, Arkansas 51
Unable to watch Arkansas-Auburn? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 83-51 loss to No. 25 Auburn.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #1 Keyon Menifield Jr.
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
F - #11 Jalen Graham
Auburn:
G - #1 Aden Holloway
G - #12 Denver Jones
F - #2 Jaylin Williams
F - #4 Johni Broome
F - #5 Chris Moore
First Half:
Auburn wins the tip and we are underway!
Arkansas native Chris Moore walks for an Auburn turnover to get things started. Keyon Menifield shoots a well-contested three and it rims out. Auburn's Jaylin Williams hits a turnaround jumper to get the scoring started.
Menifield misses a pullup and the Hogs force a miss. Jalen Graham forces a turnover but the Hogs can't get anything out of it.
An altercation between Johni Broome and Chandler Lawson leads to a stoppage. A double-foul is called and we have a review.
They are common fouls after review. Arkansas forces a miss at the rim but the Hogs still can't get a bucket. Jalen Graham fouls Denver Jones at the rim in transition and we have another stoppage for a review.
Graham's foul is determined to be a flagrant one. Jones makes one free throw and Auburn gets the ball back.
After an Auburn missed three, Trevon Brazile hits a transition three to tie things up. The Tigers get a bucket of their own on the other end.
Menifield crosses up his opponent with a stepback and nails a three, he then grabs a rebound on defense. Brazile brings the house down with a major flush and the Hogs lead by three.
Broome misses a jumper, and Menifield is on fire. He drains a deep three in transition and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 11, No. 25 Auburn 5, 14:41 in 1H
Auburn gets an easy dunk following the timeout. Khalif Battle comes in the game and turns it over around the rim. The Tigers are still struggling to score and miss a floater. Lawson and Makhi Mitchell sub into the game for the Hogs.
Menifield misses a pullup and the Tigers nail a three. Chad Baker-Mazara is called for a technical after the make. Battle makes one free throw.
Lawson cuts to the basket for what should have been an easy dunk, but lets the ball fly through his fingers on the pass. Auburn ties things up with an alley-oop dunk.
Tramon Mark draws a foul and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 12, No. 25 Auburn 12, 11:31 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Devo Davis finds Mitchell for an easy two around the basket. Auburn's Williams ties things up on an easy drive to the hoop.
Poor transition defense hands the Tigers another easy layup. Battle hits a stepback deep two to tie things back up.
Auburn scores on a jumper but Dylan Cardwell is called for a foul. Devo misses on a air ball and the Hogs allow another easy transition bucket.
Brazile is called for a foul on a drive, but Menifield turns it over on the inbounds. It doesn't matter though, because Menifield scores while being fouled after the Hogs force a miss. Menifield misses the free throw.
We have a timeout after a Tramon Mark foul.
TIMEOUT: No. 25 Auburn 20, Arkansas 18, 7:56 in 1H
Following the timeout, both teams turn it over but Williams scores in transition. Menifield air balls a three but it falls into Mark's lap for an easy bucket under the rim.
Menifield jumps into the passing lane for a steal and lobs an alley-oop that Brazile slams home. The game is tied.
Menfield draws a foul while cutting to the basket. He misses both free throws. Devo fouls KD Johnson on a reverse layup. He makes both free throws.
Both teams continue to answer each other's buckets before Brazile is called for a foul on a big-time block.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, No. 25 Auburn 26, 3:52 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Baker-Mazara hits both free throws. Auburn finds Cardwell under the rim for an easy dunk. Tramon Mark answers back with a physical bucket at the rim.
Chad-Mazara continues to score with a layup, and Mark airballs a three pointer. Mitchell fails to get the layup through and Auburn nails a three.
Devo Davis gives up an easy driving lane for a bucket and a technical foul is called on Auburn. Mark makes one free throw. Devo turns it over on a travel despite being open in the corner for a three.
Arkansas fails to find a shot attempt and ends the half with a deficit.
HALF: No. 25 Auburn 37, Arkansas 30
Second Half:
Jalen Graham misses a highly-contested shot in the paint to get things started. Jaylin Williams drains a three to give the Tigers a 10-point lead.
Trevon Brazile sends home a second-chance dunk to light Bud Walton up. Shortly after, Brazile swats a shot in the paint before air-balling from beyond the arch.
TIMEOUT: No. 25 Auburn 42, Arkansas 32, 15:54 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Johni Broome gets an easy bucket under the rim. An offensive foul by Lawson hands the ball back to the Tigers.
Broome cooks Mitchell in the paint to get a wide-open dunk. We have a review after an apparent foul. After review, Devo Davis is called for a flagrant one foul. Baker--Mazara makes both free throws.
Broome gets another easy dunk and Brazile draws a foul on a drive. Menifield finally gets the juice flowing in the Hogs' direction with a three pointer.
That didn't last long, though, as the Tigers make a three of their own on the other end. Chandler Lawson follows suit with a make beyond the arch and Broome is called for a walk.
It's the Menifield show. He nails another three to make it a 12-point game and Bud Walton is electric. Brazile forces a miss around the rim but Broome scores on his next chance.
Mark hits the side of the rim on a jumper and KD Johnson finds himself wide open under the basket for a transition bucket.
Broome is carrying the Tigers on his back now. He grabs another bucket while being defended by Lawson. Battle draws a foul on a hard drive to the hoop.
TIMEOUT: No. 25 Auburn 59, Arkansas 41, 10:07 in 2H
Following the timeout, Battle makes one free throw. Jaylin Williams finds a way to score right before the shot clock buzzes.
Make it a 22-point deficit following an Auburn three point basket. Tramon Mark draws a foul on a drive to the hoop, he makes both free throws. Dylan Cardwell slams one home off a miss and Denver Jones hits a wide-open three.
TIMEOUT: No. 25 Auburn 69, Arkansas 46, 6:35 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Menifield air balls a layup attempt and Cardwell draws a foul. Menifield misses a three and Joseph Pinion forces a miss.
Devo Davis fouls Denver Jones on a made bucket. He hits the free throw. Trevon Brazile knocks down a jumper and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: No. 25 Auburn 72, Arkansas 48, 3:43 in 2H
Following the timeout, Baye Fall draws a foul and makes one free throw. El Ellis airballs a three. Devo Davis draws a foul and makes both free throws.
Auburn gets a layupand Devo misses a jumper. The Tigers make it a 30-point game with another three, this time from Tre Donaldson.
FINAL: No. 25 Auburn 83, Arkansas 51