The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (41-16) are looking things off at the Fayetteville Regional of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a win over the Santa Clara Broncos (35-18) on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Though they are the 4-seed in the regional, the Broncos have been very hot as of late. Santa Clara won the West Coast Conference tournament championship and it bring an eight-game winning streak into Fayetteville.

"They’re playing extremely well right now down the stretch," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday. "They didn’t win the regular season championship, but they just basically blew through the field in the tournament championship. They’re scoring. We know about their arms. We know the velocities. They’re good. They’re older."

Starting on the bump for Arkansas will be left-hander Hunter Hollan, who made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season against LSU at the SEC Tournament. Hollan threw 5 1/3 innings of relief and gave up two earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight.

"Pitches with a little bit of an attitude and fields his position pretty good," Van Horn said of Hollan. "He’s a confident guy. I’ve said it three times now. I just like what he takes out there when he gets the ball you know. When it doesn’t go good you can live with it as a coach."

Santa Clara will throw ace Cole Kitchen against the Hogs. The right-hander has started 15 games this year and he owns a 4.25 ERA with 33 walks and 67 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

"He's been a Friday night starter for the last three years," Santa Clara head coach Rusty Filter said of Kitchen. "He's been a starting pitcher since the day he walked in. He was a freshman and he was an opener. He was a two-way player, really good athlete. Left-handed hitter that we thought would be an outfielder, but his progression came really quick.

HawgBeat will provide inning-by-inning updates for Friday's contest, which will be streamed on ESPN+...