Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 5, Santa Clara 3 (Fayetteville Regional)
The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (41-16) are looking things off at the Fayetteville Regional of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a win over the Santa Clara Broncos (35-18) on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Though they are the 4-seed in the regional, the Broncos have been very hot as of late. Santa Clara won the West Coast Conference tournament championship and it bring an eight-game winning streak into Fayetteville.
"They’re playing extremely well right now down the stretch," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday. "They didn’t win the regular season championship, but they just basically blew through the field in the tournament championship. They’re scoring. We know about their arms. We know the velocities. They’re good. They’re older."
Starting on the bump for Arkansas will be left-hander Hunter Hollan, who made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season against LSU at the SEC Tournament. Hollan threw 5 1/3 innings of relief and gave up two earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight.
"Pitches with a little bit of an attitude and fields his position pretty good," Van Horn said of Hollan. "He’s a confident guy. I’ve said it three times now. I just like what he takes out there when he gets the ball you know. When it doesn’t go good you can live with it as a coach."
Santa Clara will throw ace Cole Kitchen against the Hogs. The right-hander has started 15 games this year and he owns a 4.25 ERA with 33 walks and 67 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
"He's been a Friday night starter for the last three years," Santa Clara head coach Rusty Filter said of Kitchen. "He's been a starting pitcher since the day he walked in. He was a freshman and he was an opener. He was a two-way player, really good athlete. Left-handed hitter that we thought would be an outfielder, but his progression came really quick.
HawgBeat will provide inning-by-inning updates for Friday's contest
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S)
2. 2B Peyton Holt (R)
3. DH Kendall Diggs (L)
4. 1B Brady Slavens (L)
5. 3B Caleb Cali (R)
6. RF Jace Bohrofen (L)
7. LF Jared Wegner (R)
8. C Parker Rowland (S)
9. SS John Bolton (R)
SP: Hunter Hollan (L)
Santa Clara
1. LF JonJon Berring (L)
2. 2B Dawson Brigman (R)
3. RF Michael O'Hara (L)
4. 1B Efrain Manzo (R)
5. CF Coleman Brigman (R)
6. DH Eamonn Lance (R)
7. SS Malcolm Williams (R)
8. 3B Thomas Ferroggiaro (S)
9. C Ben Steck (R)
SP: Cole Kitcken (R)
Top 1 (Santa Clara)
~ JonJon Berring flied out to right field on Hollan's fourth pitch of the game
~ Dawson Brigman dropped a one-out single in center on an 0-1 count.
~ Michael O'Hara doubled down the left field line, Brigman advanced to third.
~ Efrain Manzo drove in both runs with an RBI single to left. (2-0)
~ Coleman Brigman flied out to centerfield.
~ Eamonn Lance flied out to centerfield.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 1 (Arkansas)
~ Tavian Josenberger grounded out up the middle to the shortstop.
~ Peyton Holt grounded out to second base.
~ Kendall Diggs flied out to left field as JonJon Berring made a nice play in the field for the third out.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 2 (Santa Clara)
~ Malcolm Williams grounded out to first base.
~ Thomas Ferroggiaro drew a four-pitch walk.
~ Ben Steck struck out swinging.
~ JonJon Berring struck out swinging.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 2 (Arkansas)
~ Brady Slavens flied out to center on the first pitch of the frame.
~ Caleb Cali grounded out to shortstop.
~ Jace Bohrofen drew a two-out walk.
~ Jared Wegner grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 3 (Santa Clara)
~ Dawson Brigman drew a five-pitch walk
~ Michael O'Hara grounded out to first base, Brigman advanced to second.
Arkansas brought RHP Will McEntire on in relief of Hunter Hollan.
~ Efrain Manzo struck out swinging.
~ Coleman Brigman grounded out to shortstop to strand the runner.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 3 (Arkansas)
~ Parker Rowland struck out looking.
~ John Bolton was hit by a 2-0 pitch to get on base with one out.
~ Tavian Josenberger hit to the shifted second baseman, who got Bolton out at second but Josenberger reached on the fielder's choice.
~ Peyton Holt walked on five pitches to give Arkansas two base runners.
~ Kendall Diggs drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases.
~ Brady Slavens grounded out to first base on a ball hit 106 mph off the bat.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB
Top 4 (Santa Clara)
~ Eamonn Lance singled to right field to lead the inning off.
~ Malcolm Williams flied out to center for the first out.
~ Thomas Ferroggiaro blooped a single over Peyton Holt's head in shallow center.
~ Ben Steck flied out to left for the second out.
~ JonJon Berring lined out to second base on a great catch made by Holt.
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Bottom 4 (Arkansas)
~ Caleb Cali led things off with a five-pitch walk.
Santa Clara turned to RHP Skylar Hales in relief of Cole Kitchen.
~Jace Bohrofen struck out swinging.
~ Jared Wegner singled through the right side, Cali advanced to second.
~ Parker Rowland hit an RBI single to right, Cali scored, Wegner advanced to third. (2-1)
~ John Bolton hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center, Wegner scored. (2-2)
~ Tavian Josenberger singled through the right side, Rowland advanced to third.
~ Peyton Holt walked to load the bases.
~ Kendall Diggs cleared the bases with a three-run single to center.
~ Brady Slavens flied out to right to end the frame.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 5 (Santa Clara)
~ Dawson Brigman grounded out to shorstop.
~ Michael O'Hara flied out to center after a 10-pitch at bat.
~ Efrain Manzo doubled to left field.
~ Coleman Brigman hit an RBI double to left on a ball that hit off Caleb Cali's glove. (5-3)
~ Eamonn Lance grounded out to third and Cali redeemed himself by making the third out.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 5 (Arkansas)
~ Caleb Cali flied out to center.
~ Jace Bohrofen singled off the wall in right.
~ Jared Wegner struck out swinging
~ Parker Rowland groundout out to second to end the inning.
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB