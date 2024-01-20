Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) will attempt to carry over the swagger they played with in a nail-biting win over Texas A&M earlier this week when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.
After starting SEC play 0-3, the Razorbacks finally got in the win column with a 78-77 win over the Aggies on Tuesday thanks to Tramon Mark's heroic shot just before the buzzer.South Carolina entered conference play with just one loss, but they've lost to Alabama and Missouri while beating Georgia and Mississippi State so far.
Last time out, the Gamecocks suffered a 74-69 home loss to a Georgia team that beat Arkansas 76-66 on Jan. 10.
"We’ve got to get ready for South Carolina," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. "They have a really good backcourt. Meechie Johnson’s playing as good as anybody, and obviously [Ta’Lon] Cooper, a transfer from Minnesota, and Myles Stute at the 3 spot, B.J. Mack. So there’s a lot of things we’ve got to get ready for between now and Saturday."
The Gamecocks have played well defensively to this point in the season, as opponents are averaging just 64.6 points per game, which is good for 32nd nationally in scoring defense.
"They’re connected," Musselman said. "You watch them play and they’re connected. They play more together. It looks like there’s an agenda with them this year and that agenda is to win."
Arkansas and South Carolina have met on 38 previous occasions, with all of them coming since the Gamecocks joined the SEC the same year the Razorbacks did (1991-92).
The Hogs own a 23-15 advantage in the series, including a 12-5 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. Arkansas has won three straight and eight of the last 11.
Unable to watch Arkansas-South Carolina? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more…
Pregame:
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
South Carolina:
G - #5 Meechie Johnson
G - #12 Zachary Davis
G - #55 Ta'lon Cooper
F - #2 B.J. Mack
F - #30 Collin Murray-Boyles
First Half:
Arkansas wins the tip and we are underway!
The first points of the game comes from South Carolina's Murray-Boyles on a driving layup right past Trevon Brazile. Another late shot-clock shot attempt misses for the Hogs, and Meechie Johnson hits a three point jumper to make it 5-0.
Brazile scores the first points of the game for the Hogs on a layup. Chandler Lawson follows suit with a bucket on a pick n roll pass from Devo Davis.
Count the bucket plus the foul for Murray-Boyles under the rim, who makes his free throw to convert the and-one.
Lawson fights for an offensive rebound off his own miss and gets fouled in the process. His effort is wasted, though, as Jalen Graham travels after being subbed in. On the other end, Graham fouls Zachary Davis under the rim, Davis makes both free throws.
Devo Davis hits a vintage midrange jumper for his first points of the game. Jeremiah Davenport can't hit the three pointer, but South Carolina's Jacobi Wright converts from deep to extend the Gamecocks' lead.
TIMEOUT: South Carolina 13, Arkansas 6, 14:10 in 1H
Graham hits a hookshot jumper out of the break and Arkansas forces a turnover on the other end, but Mark misses a floater on offense. South Carolina's Josh Gray backs Brazile down and converts under the hoop.
Davenport answers with a floater along the baseline. Gray hits another bucket to maintain the lead.
TIMEOUT: South Carolina 17, Arkansas 10, 11:37 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Jalen Graham makes one free throw. Arkansas retains the ball for the wrap-around foul and Davis scores on a turnaround jumper. On the other end, B.J. Mack draws a foul and makes one free throw.
Arkansas' offense can't things going, and Mack nails a three pointer on the other end. Davenport finally gets one to fall from deep for the Hogs.
A few possessions later, Mack hits another three pointer to make it an eight-point lead for the Gamecocks. Khalif Battle scores his first points of the game on a second-chance jumper.
Three 3-point attempts, three 3-point makes for Mack. He's making the Hogs pay right now.
TIMEOUT: South Carolina 27, Arkansas 19, 6:41 in 1H
Out of the break, El Ellis misses a contested jumper and Murray-Boyles dunks one home on the other end.
TIMEOUT: South Carolina 29, Arkansas 19, 6:12 in 1H
Keyon Menifield Jr. subs in and makes his first bucket of the game. The Hogs give up a wide-open inbounds bucket and then Devo Davis commits a shooting foul on Morris Ugusuk. He makes one free throw.
Following a Menifield airball three point attempt, Jalen Graham commits a shooting foul on Stephen Clark. He makes one free throw. Tramon Mark finally gets one to fall on a driving layup, but Ellis fouls Meechie Johnson on the other end.
TIMEOUT: South Carolina 33, Arkansas 23, 3:34 in 1H
Meechie Johnson makes two free throws out of the timeout. A few possessions later, Davenport draws a foul and makes both free throws.
Ta'lon Cooper hits a contested layup over Makhi Mitchell, but Mitchell answers with an up-and-under bucket on the other end. Brazile holds B.J. Mack on his way to the rim, and Mack converts two free throws.
An offensive turnover off a moving screen by Mitchell and a block by Brazile closes out the half.
HALF: South Carolina 39, Arkansas 27