Following a valiant effort in a loss to LSU last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to battle the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

The Aggies have collected wins over New Mexico (52-10), Louisiana Monroe (47-3) and Auburn (27-10), with a loss to Miami (48-33).

Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman has been ruled out for the season after suffering a lower-leg injury last week against Auburn, so backup signal caller Max Johnson will get the nod in the matchup with the Razorbacks.

In his start against the Hogs last year, Johnson completed 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while adding 39 yards on the ground in the Aggies' 23-21 victory.

On the other side, Arkansas will look to snap a two-game losing streak to BYU and LSU. The Hogs desperately need a win with games at Ole Miss and at Alabama up next.

Former Arkansas head coach and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Pertrino is sure to have aces up his sleeve for the Razorbacks, so some fireworks should be expected for the Southwest Classic.

HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates and highlights for Arkansas' game with Texas A&M...