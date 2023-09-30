Live Scoreboard: Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22
Following a valiant effort in a loss to LSU last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to battle the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.
The Aggies have collected wins over New Mexico (52-10), Louisiana Monroe (47-3) and Auburn (27-10), with a loss to Miami (48-33).
Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman has been ruled out for the season after suffering a lower-leg injury last week against Auburn, so backup signal caller Max Johnson will get the nod in the matchup with the Razorbacks.
In his start against the Hogs last year, Johnson completed 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while adding 39 yards on the ground in the Aggies' 23-21 victory.
On the other side, Arkansas will look to snap a two-game losing streak to BYU and LSU. The Hogs desperately need a win with games at Ole Miss and at Alabama up next.
Former Arkansas head coach and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Pertrino is sure to have aces up his sleeve for the Razorbacks, so some fireworks should be expected for the Southwest Classic.
HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates and highlights for Arkansas' game with Texas A&M...
Pregame
- Arkansas is wearing white helmets, red uniforms and white pants for the first time this season.
- Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is dressed out and going through pregame warmups after being out the last three weeks with a knee injury. The phrase "Rocket is back" was used on the pregame radio show, so it seems like Sanders will play.
First quarter
15:00 - Texas A&M has won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Arkansas will receive the opening kickoff.
6:45 - Arkansas kicker Cam Little drills a 52-yard field goal to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.
2:36 - Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart catches a 32-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson. The kick is good and the Aggies lead 7-3.
1:23 - Rocket Sanders, ladies and gentlemen. The Arkansas running back takes a screen pass 38 yards to the Texas A&M 23-yard line.
Second quarter
13:00 - Arkansas kicker Cam Little nails another field goal, this time from 25 yards out. The Aggies now lead 7-6.
10:26 - Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond drives in a 42-yard field goal and the Aggies lead 10-6.
0:13 - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson throws a two-yard touchdown pass to hand the Aggies a 17-6 lead.
End of first half: Texas A&M 17, Arkansas 6
Third quarter
14:54 - Arkansas DB Lorando Johnson houses a 20-yard pick-six. The kick is good and the Razorbacks bring it within one possession, 17-13.
11:11 - Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond makes a 34-yard field goal to give the Aggies a 20-13 lead.
8:42 - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson fumbles the ball and Arkansas LB Brad Spence recovers. Razorbacks have it at the Aggies' 35-yard line.
7:58 - Arkansas kicker Cam Little knocks in a 50-yard field goal and the Aggies lead 20-16.
5:15 - Texas A&M LB Chris Russell Jr. snags a tipped pass out of the air and returns it 25 for a touchdown. The kick is good and the Aggies lead 27-16.
Fourth quarter
9:59 - Arkansas' defense forces another stop and Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond misses his second field goal of the day, this time from 48 yards out. The Hogs' offense takes over with good field position.
7:40 - Texas A&M punt returner Ainias Smith houses a 76-return for a touchdown. The Aggies now lead 34-16.
4:58 - Arkansas LB Antonio Grier Jr. recovers a Texas A&M fumble and the Razorbacks have it at their 38-yard line.
3:53 - Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson connects on a 48-yard touchdown pass to WR Andrew Armstrong. The two-point conversion fails and the score is 34-22, Aggies.