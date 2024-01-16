Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs Texas A&M
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) are reeling after three straight losses to open SEC play and things don't get any easier, as the Hogs will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.
Led by fifth-year head coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies are flying high after their most recent 97-92 overtime victory over No. 6 Kentucky. Texas A&M also owns wins over Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa State and nearly pulled off an upset against No. 2 Houston.
"They're so well-coached, Buzz Williams has done a phenomenal job with his team on both sides of the ball," head coac Eric Musselman said on Sunday. "They'll mix up defensive coverages, they'll soft trap, pick and roll, so it'll be important for our ball handlers in the pick and roll to be able to read their soft traps.
"They do a great job obviously of rebounding the basketball. Number one offensive rebounding team in the country. (Tyrece) Radford is as good a rebounder from the guard position, he's probably the number one offensive rebounding guard in the entire country."
Leading the Aggies is junior guard Wade Taylor IV. The 6-foot, 175-pound Texas native is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. In his most recent matchup against No. 6 Kentucky, Taylor scored 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.
"Wade Taylor creates so many problems for a team defensively because of his ability to shoot the three," Musselman said. "He has a quick first step, high volume free throw attempt player. So their backcourt with Radford and Taylor, both guards can score the ball. Both players can shoot the three and shoot off the bounce. Three dimensional scorers."
KenPom ranks Texas A&M 35th overall nationally and the Aggies are also 22nd in offensive efficiency through 16 games.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Texas A&M:
G - #2 Hayden Hefner
G - #4 Wade Taylor IV
G - #23 Tyrece Radford
F - #10 Wildens Leveque
C - #13 Soloman Washington
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway!
Chandler Lawson gets the scoring started, as he hits a second-chance jumper in the paint. Devo Davis works his way into the paint and hits a high-arching bucket for his first points of the game.
Trevon Brazile draws a foul on a drive. He makes both free throws to extend the Hogs' lead to 6-0. Following an El Ellis turnover and foul, we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 0, 15:51 in 1H
Hayden Hefner makes one free throw following the timeout.
Lawson finds Devo Davis for an easy shot under the hoop, and the Aggies airball a three on the other end. Texas A&M is 0-7 on shots so far.
The Aggies finally score on a driving bucket from Wade Taylor. Brazile dunks one home on an alley-oop from Lawson. Tramon Mark makes a circus turnaround midrange jumper to make it a nine-point lead.
Keyon Menifield Jr. makes an appearance and strikes quickly with the team's first three pointer of the day.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 15, Texas A&M 3, 12:51 in 1H
Menifield saves a near turnover and it turns into free throws for Mark. After two made free throws, it's a 9-0 run for the Hogs.
Eli Lawrence works his way into the paint and makes a shot over Menifield. Mark picks up another foul on a layup attempt.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 17, Texas A&M 5, 11:28 in 1H
Mark hits two free throws out of the break.
Jace Carter hits a second-chance layup while being guarded by Brazile. On the other end, Mark drains a three point basket off an assist from Menifield.
A Wade Taylor bucket is countered by a Jeremiah Davenport makde floater along the baseline. The Hogs are hot, as Davenport hits a three pointer from the corner.
Eli Lawrence makes one free throw after a Menifield foul. It doesn't matter though, because Davenport nails another three pointer which leads to a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 30, Texas A&M 10, 7:58 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Makhi Mitchell is called for a technical foul after a deadball shove. Taylor makes both free throws.
Menifield picks up two fouls in quick succession and has to sit. Taylor hits a second-chance jumper to make it a 16-point game.
Mark picks up another foul on a quick transition drive to the cup. He makes both free throws. There ya go, El Ellis. He finds himself wide-open on a drive for his first points of the game.
Anderson Garcia scores a second-chance layup, and we have a review.
REVIEW: Arkansas 34, Texas A&M 16, 5:31 in 1H
After review, there is no flagrant foul.
Arkansas allows multiple offensive rebounds and pays the price, as the Aggies finally connect on a second-chance layup.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 34, Texas A&M 18, 4:35 in 1H
Ellis hits his first three pointer off an assist from Lawson.
Hefner hits two free throws after drawing a foul from Lawson. We have a timeout after a foul from Tyrece Radford.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 37, Texas A&M 20, 3:42 in 1H
El Ellis makes two free throws after the break.
Wade Taylor goes 1-2 from the free throw line after drawing a foul from Chandler Lawson. Give Garcia another bucket on a second-chance tip-in.
It's a 14-point game following a Davenport turnover and Garcia layup.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 39, Texas A&M 25, 2:32 in 1H
Tramon Mark stops the bleeding with up-and-under jumper.
Jalen Graham fouls Radford on a drive to the rim, he makes both from the charity stripe. Mark finds ways to get fouled, man. He hits one free throw to make it a 15-point game.
Wade Taylor answers in a big way with a stepback three pointer on Devo Davis. Mark continues to be clutch, as he hits a pullup jumper in the paint. Eli Lawrence responds with a drive and layup on El Ellis.
Mark misses at the buzzer, and Brazile draws a foul. He makes both free throws and it's halftime.
HALF: Arkansas 46, Texas A&M 32
Second Half:
Texas A&M gets things started with a steal and bucket from Wade Taylor.
Chandler Lawson draws a foul underneath the rim, he misses both free throws. Tramon Mark is called for a blocking foul, but the Aggies can't take advantage.
The Aggies make it a single-digit deficit after a Taylor second-chance three pointer. Tramon Mark answers back with a jumper in the paint while being fouled. He hits the free throw.
Taylor is hot, as he makes it a 10-point game with another jumper. We have a timeout after an Aggie foul.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 49, Texas A&M 39, 15:42 in 2H
Tramon Mark makes one free throw after the break.
Jace Carter nails two free throws of his own after drawing a foul from Keyon Menifield. Brazile almost slams one home on an alley-oop, but is instead fouled on the miss. He misses both free throws.
We have a review to determine the shot clock.
REVIEW: Arkansas 50, Texas A&M 40, 13:47 in 2H
Just like that, it's an eight-point game after a driving layup and-one from Wade Taylor. He sinks the free throw.
The Aggies have cut it to four off the back of a pullup three point basket by Wade Taylor.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 50, Texas A&M 46, 13:06 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Mark plays great defense and blocks Taylor. Taylor is forced to foul, and Mark makes both free throws.
Solomon Washington makes both free throws after drawing a foul from Jeremiah Davenport. Washington fouls on the other end and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 52, Texas A&M 48, 11:55 in 2H