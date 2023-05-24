The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-15) walked off the Texas A&M Aggies (33-24) in extra innings Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Sophomore designated hitter Kendall Diggs' solo homer to lead off the bottom of the 11th gave the Razorbacks a 6-5 win and helped them advance to a winners bracket matchup with LSU on Thursday. Texas A&M, which is the 10-seed, eliminated the 7-seed Tennessee Volunteers with a 3-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the second round. Arkansas won a share of the SEC regular season title and drew the 2-seed to earn a first round bye in the tournament. Arkansas was 3-for-19 at the plate with runners on and 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position — the one hit being a seventh inning grand slam from Jared Wegner. Relief arms Zack Morris and Will McEntire gave up just two runs on five hits in a combined nine innings of work. HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates from Wednesday's contest, which was broadcast on the SEC Network...

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S) 2. DH Kendall Diggs (L) 3. RF Jace Bohrofen (L) 4. LF Jared Wegner (R) 5. 1B Brady Slavens (L)

6. 3B Caleb Cali (R) 7. 2B Peyton Holt (R) 8. SS Harold Coll (R) 9. C Parker Rowland (S) SP: Cody Adcock (R) Texas A&M 1. SS Hunter Haas (R) 2. 1B Jack Moss (L) 3. 3B Trevor Werner (R) 4. RF Jace LaViolette (L) 5. CF Jordan Thompson (R) 6. LF Ryan Targac (S) 7. 2B Austin Bost (R)

8. DH Brett Minnich (L) 9. C Max Kaufer (R) SP: Nathan Dettmer (R)

Top 1

A one-out hit was lined to left-center by Jack Moss, but Tavian Josenberger made a diving catch to save an extra-base hit and secure the second out. After issuing a two-out walk, Adcock earned a three-pitch strikeout to close the frame.

Bottom 1

Kendall Diggs beat the shift and singled through the right side with one out and Jace Bohrofen drew a four-pitch walk to put two on. Jared Wegner fouled out and Brady Slavens struck out swinging to strand the runners.

Top 2

Adcock retired the Aggies lineup in order to work an easy top of the second.

Bottom 2

Caleb Cali poked a leadoff single through the right side, but it was immediately erased when Peyton Holt grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Harold Coll drew a leadoff walk and was moved to second via a Parker Rowland single to center. A Tavian Josenberger groundout stranded two more Razorback runners.

Top 3

Brett Minnich drove a leadoff double to left-center on a full count and he moved to third on a single to left from Max Kaufer. A four-pitch walk loaded the bases with no outs for the Aggies. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn then brought on LHP Zack Morris in relief. An RBI groundout from Jack Moss put the Aggies on the board and Trevor Werner tacked on two more runs with a one-out, two-run single to left. Morris bounced back with two straight strikeouts to strand Werner.

Bottom 3

Jace Bohrofen drew a one-out, five-pitch walk that led to a mound visit for Dettmer, who then hit Jared Wegner with a 2-2 pitch. Texas A&M brought on LHP Shane Sdao to relieve Dettmer with a 2-2 count. Sdao forced Brady Slavens to fly out to left and then struck out Caleb Cali to strand two more Razorback runners.

Top 4

Ryan Targac led the inning off with a solo home run to put the Aggies ahead by four runs. After getting two straight outs, Morris issued a walk to nine-hole hitter Max Kaufer. Hunter Haas drove a single to left on a 0-2 pitch to put runners on first and second. Jack Moss grounded out to second to get Morris out of trouble.

Bottom 4

Harold Coll earned a one-out walk to get on base and the Hogs had runners on first and second with one out again. A passed ball advanced the runners and Coll scored via an RBI sacrifice fly out from Tavian Josenberger, while Rowland moved up to third. A Kendall Diggs strikeout stranded Rowland.

Top 5

Morris worked his first 1-2-3 frame in the top of the fifth to keep the deficit at three runs for Arkansas.

Bottom 5

Jace Bohrofen fouled out on the first pitch of the frame and Jared Wegner grounded out just two pitches later. Brady Slavens struck out swinging on a three-pitch strikeout to close the fifth.

Top 6

Morris retired the Aggies in order for the second inning in a row to get through his fourth inning of the day.

Bottom 6

Peyton Holt blooped a one-out single to left, but Harold Coll hit into an inning-ending double play.

Top 7

Another three up, three down frame from Morris pushed his count to 10 straight batters retired.

Bottom 7

Parker Rowland led things off with a walk and Kendall Diggs put runners on first and second with one out courtesy of a catcher's interference. Texas A&M then turned from Sdao to LHP Brandyn Garcia. Garcia walked Jace Bohrofen to load the bases for Jared Wegner, who crushed a grand slam to left field to put Arkansas ahead. Brady Slavens grounded into a 5-3 double play to end the inning.

Top 8

Arkansas brought on RHP Will McEntire in relief of Morris to start the eighth. After issuing a one-out walk, McEntire bounced back with a two straight outs to strand the runner.

Bottom 8

A pair of pop outs and a Tavian Josenberger strikeout was the result for Arkansas' three batters in the frame.

Top 9

Austin Bost led the frame off with a solo homer to left off of McEntire that tied the game. The next three Aggies went down in order, but not before the game was knotted at 5-5.

Bottom 9

Kendall Diggs drew a leadoff walk against Garcia, but Bohrofen, Wegner and Slavens all went down on strikes back-to-back-to-back.

Top 10

Moss led the inning off with a single to left field. After McEntire retired two straight, Parker Rowland caught the pinch-running Travis Chestnut attempting to steal second for the final out of the frame.

Bottom 10

Caleb Cali drew a leadoff walk to prompt a pitching change to RHP Ty Sexton. Peyton Holt singled to third base to put two on with no outs. Harold Coll pushed the runners up to second and third with a 1-4 sacrifice bunt. Parker Rowland elected to lay down a bunt, but it resulted in a fielder's choice out at home for the second out. Tavian Josenberger grounded out to second to get the Aggies out of the jam.

Top 11

McEntire worked a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the 11th to give his hitters another shot to walk it off.

Bottom 11

Diggs walked the game off by turning on a 2-1 pitch and driving it over the wall in right field.

FINAL STATS