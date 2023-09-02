Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs Western Carolina
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their 2023 campaign Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Third-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and fourth-year head coach Sam Pittman lead the new-look Razorbacks, who have plenty of new faces on the roster and the coaching staff.
Saturday's game will provide the first look at new offensive coordinator Dan Enos' pro-style offense and new defensive coordinator Travis Williams' aggressive defense. Plenty of transfers, plus a decent amount of freshmen are expected to see the field for Arkansas against FCS foe Western Carolina.
Kickoff is slated for noon CT and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, turnovers, big plays, highlights and much more throughout the game.
Pregame
~ The three players that are out for the season for Arkansas include sophomore WR Sam Mbake (knee), sophomore DB Quincey McAdoo (car accident) and redshirt sophomore OL Terry Wells (pec).
~ Starting left guard Brady Latham was not on the field during pregame warmups and he is not expected to play.
~ Redshirt senior DB Malik Chavis is also not expected to play as he suffered a hand/wrist injury during the week. His name was not listed on the pregame roster provided to the media.
~ Redshirt senior defensive back Kee'yon Stewart will not play after being arrested by Arkansas State Police on Friday morning on reckless driving and speeding charges.
First Quarter:
15:00 - Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Western Carolina will receive the opening kickoff.
13:03 - Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson hits WR Jaedon Wilson in the flats and he takes it all the way for a 65-yard touchdown. Kicker Cam Little hits the extra point and the Razorbacks lead 7-0.