LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their 2023 campaign Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Third-year starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and fourth-year head coach Sam Pittman lead the new-look Razorbacks, who have plenty of new faces on the roster and the coaching staff.

Saturday's game will provide the first look at new offensive coordinator Dan Enos' pro-style offense and new defensive coordinator Travis Williams' aggressive defense. Plenty of transfers, plus a decent amount of freshmen are expected to see the field for Arkansas against FCS foe Western Carolina.

Kickoff is slated for noon CT and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, turnovers, big plays, highlights and much more throughout the game.