FAYETTEVILLE — The Diamond Hogs are set to take on the Army Black Knights for the first time in program history at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Freshman left-hander Parker Coil will start the contest for the Razorbacks, fresh off a scoreless appearance against Wright State over the weekend. Opposite him will be right-hander Robbie Buecker, who is sporting a 2.16 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.

The contest will stream live on SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.