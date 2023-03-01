FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks are set to open another action-packed week of baseball at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when they will take on the Illinois State Redbirds.

Arkansas senior left-handed pitcher Zack Morris earned the starting nod from head coach Dave Van Horn. The Cabot native has allowed eight earned runs in 5 1/3 innings this season.

Opposite him will be Redbird righty Thomas Harper, who worked four innings of two-run ball Feb. 21 against SIU-Edwardsville in his only start of the season.

The 10-run rule will be in effect for today's game.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.