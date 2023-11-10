FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are almost ready to tip off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (1-0) inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Led by 11th-year head coach Tim Craft, the Bulldogs finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-15 (10-8 Big South) record. In a game against then-No. 1 North Carolina, the Bulldogs lost 72-66.

Both Arkansas and Gardner-Webb started their seasons off on the right foot, as the Razorbacks defeated Alcorn State 93-59 in their season opener and the Bulldogs defeated Erskine 98-58 on Monday.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Gardner-Webb following the Hogs' win over Alcorn State.

"Well, Gardner-Webb has a guard that’s an all-league guard," Musselman said. "He’s a returner. He’s an all-league guy, so we’ll have to do a good job defensively on him. They scored a lot of points tonight. I know Michael was watching them game before our game. At halftime, he was either looking at the score or something on the computer with Gardner-Webb. They’re well-coached. Again, I’ll really dive in tonight, but for sure their guard is a handful and we’ve got to learn his tendencies as quick as we possibly can."

For those unable to watch the game, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...