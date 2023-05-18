NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-13, 20-8 SEC) took Game 1 over the Vanderbilt Commodores (35-17, 17-11 SEC) by a score of 8-2 on Thursday evening at Hawkins Field. Sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out seven to earn the win. Right-hander Will McEntire finished things off on the mound for Arkansas by throwing four innings of one-hit ball and striking out six. Only two of Arkansas' eight runs were earned, as Vanderbilt recorded four errors in the contest. The four Commodores pitchers combined to walk eight Razorback batters as well. HawgBeat provided live inning-by-inning updates from Thursday's contest...

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S) 2. RF Jace Bohrofen (L) 3. LF Jared Wegner (R) 4. DH Kendall Diggs (L) 5. 3B Caleb Cali (R)

6. 1B Brady Slavens (L) 7. 2B Peyton Holt (R) 8. C Parker Rowland (S) 9. SS John Bolton (R) SP: Hagen Smith (L) Vanderbilt 1. CF Enrique Bradfield Jr. (L) 2. 3B Davis Diaz (R) 3. RF RJ Schreck (L) 4. DH Chris Maldonado (R) 5. 1B Parker Noland (L) 6. 2B RJ Austin (R) 7. LF Matthew Polk (R)

8. SS Jonathan Vastine (L) 9. C Alan Espinal (R) SP: Patrick Reilly (R)

Top 1

Tavian Josenberger drew a leadoff walk and took second courtesy of a failed pickoff attempt by the Commodores. After Jared Wegner was hit by a pitch, Kendall Diggs drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Caleb Cali reached on a fielding error by RJ Austin at second and Josenberger and Wegner scored on the play to put Arkansas ahead by a pair. Brady Slavens scored Cali and himself via a two-run shot to right center that made it 4-0. Back-to-back walks issued to Peyton Holt and Parker Rowland put Patrick Reilly's total to four walks in the frame. A fly out from John Bolton got Reilly out of the rough inning.

Bottom 1

Enrique Bradfield Jr. recorded an out on a bunt attempt on Hagen Smith's first pitch. After Davis Diaz singled to left, Arkansas turned a 6-4-3 double play.

Top 2

Josenberger drew his second straight leadoff walk, stole second and then moved to third via a Jace Bohrofen fly out. Kendall Diggs drew a two-out walk and Caleb Cali followed that up with an RBI single up the middle that scored Josenberger and chased Reilly. RHP Sam Hliboki came on in relief of Reilly. Hliboki forced Brady Slavens to fly out to center to end the frame.

Bottom 2

Smith worked another three up, three down frame and closed it out with his first strikeout of the game.

Top 3

After Peyton Holt led the inning off with a single through the right side, Hliboki retired the next three batters to work the first scoreless frame for the Commodores.

Bottom 3

Smith worked another 1-2-3 frame and earned his second strikeout to start it and his third strikeout to end it.

Top 4

After Jared Wegner was hit by an 0-2 pitch with one out, he was moved to second by a bunt single from Kendall Diggs. Brady Slaven was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. Peyton Holt hit an RBI single to shortstop that scored Wegner and Diggs scored on a throwing error by Jonathan Vastine at shortstop that made it 7-0.

Bottom 4

Diaz hit a one-out single to shortstop and Smith walked Chris Maldonado to put two on with two outs. The next pitch after the Maldonado walk was an RBI single from Parker Noland that scored Diaz. Smith bounced back with his fifth strikeout to strand two runners.

Top 5

Hliboki worked another perfect frame and racked up a pair of strikeouts against Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen in the process.

Bottom 5

Smith issued a four-pitch walk to lead things off and Vastine lined a single to left to put two on with no outs. Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a one-out RBI single to center to score Vanderbilt's second run. Back-to-back outs by Smith got him out of trouble and stranded two.

Top 6

Another 1-2-3 frame from Hliboki took just 11 pitches.

Bottom 6

RHP Will McEntire came on in relief of Smith to begin the inning. McEntire had no issue as he worked a three up, three down frame with a pair of strikeouts.

Top 7

Holt hit a one-out double to center and then moved to third after Parker Rowland reached on a fielding error by the second baseman. A wild pitch scored Holt and allowed Rowland to take second. After Josenberger drew a walk, Bohrofen groundout out to close the frame.

Bottom 7

McEntire needed just eight pitches to retire the Vanderbilt lineup in order.

Top 8

Vanderbilt turned to RHP Grayson Moore to start the inning. He worked a three up, three down frame to keep the Razorbacks at eight runs.

Bottom 8

Bradfield led things off with a single through the right side. Schreck was hit by a pitch with one-out hit to give Vanderbilt a pair of runners on. Maldonado struck out swinging and Bradfield swiped third on the same play. McEntire earned his second straight strikeout to strand both runners.

Top 9

Vanderbilt brought on LHP JD Thompson for the top of the ninth. Slavens singled to left to lead things off, but he was thrown out at second on the same play. Back-to-back fly outs to right closed the frame.

Bottom 9

McEntire put together another 1-2-3 frame to close things down.

Final Stats