The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) are almost ready to face off against head coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers (4-0) in the semifinal round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Thursday.

While Hardaway's Tigers took care of Michigan in a 71-67 victory on Wednesday, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his squad were out later than expected trying to wrap up a 77-74 double-overtime win over Stanford.

Memphis enters the contest with a perfect record and strong metrics as the nation's No. 27 team, according to KenPom.

"Coach Hardaway does a great job," Musselman said. "They play really, really hard. They've got some size up front and then they've got really good length at the wings. Obviously Hardaway played really good for them shooting the basketball.

"David Jones is a handful, because he can play multiple positions. Jaykwon Walton is a multi-skilled player. Mills. They've got a lot of guys that are kind of position-less players, Memphis does."

Arkansas and Memphis met 14 times from 1992-2003, but they haven't met a single time since. The last meeting came on Jan. 2, 2003, when Arkansas suffered a 72-67 defeat in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have an 11-10 advantage in the all-time series.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Memphis? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...