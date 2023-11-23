Live Scoreboard: No. 20 Arkansas vs Memphis
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) are almost ready to face off against head coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers (4-0) in the semifinal round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Thursday.
While Hardaway's Tigers took care of Michigan in a 71-67 victory on Wednesday, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his squad were out later than expected trying to wrap up a 77-74 double-overtime win over Stanford.
Memphis enters the contest with a perfect record and strong metrics as the nation's No. 27 team, according to KenPom.
"Coach Hardaway does a great job," Musselman said. "They play really, really hard. They've got some size up front and then they've got really good length at the wings. Obviously Hardaway played really good for them shooting the basketball.
"David Jones is a handful, because he can play multiple positions. Jaykwon Walton is a multi-skilled player. Mills. They've got a lot of guys that are kind of position-less players, Memphis does."
Arkansas and Memphis met 14 times from 1992-2003, but they haven't met a single time since. The last meeting came on Jan. 2, 2003, when Arkansas suffered a 72-67 defeat in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks have an 11-10 advantage in the all-time series.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Memphis? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas forward Jalen Graham did not make the trip to the Bahamas due to a back injury.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #6 Layden Blocker
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #15 Makhi Mitchell
Memphis:
G - #9 Caleb Mills
G - #10 Jaykwon Walton
G - #11 Jahvon Quinerly
F - #3 Jordan Brown
F - #8 David Jones
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway. The first points of the game come from Memphis' Jordan Brown under the rim. Memphis' Jaykwon Walton makes the first three of the game.
Makhi Mitchell gets the scoring started for Arkansas under the rim. After a Memphis pullup jumper, Trevon Brazile cleans up a Tramon Mark miss with a putback. Tramon Mark takes the ball down the court and makes a layup to tie it up at six.
Brazile grabs a defensive rebound and hits a shot under the rim. Layden Blocker fouls on the other end.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 8, Memphis 6, 15:53 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Memphis goes on a 5-0 run capped by a David Jones dunk. Make that a 7-0 run after an Ashton Hardaway layup. Devo Davis stops the bleeding with a deep three point basket, Arkansas' first of the game.
Memphis comes right back with a layup, but Devo drives it in for a floater.
TIMEOUT: Memphis 15, Arkansas 13, 11:49 in 1H
Following the timeout, Makhi Mitchell is fouled by Memphis. El Ellis throws an alley oop to Mitchell who converts it for the tie. Tramon Mark is called for his second foul, and then Memphis travels.
Chandler Lawson is fouled while shooting, and he makes one free throw. Memphis' Jahvon Quinerly is called for an offensive foul and turnover. Arkansas doesn't take advantage, and instead fouls Quinerly on a drive to the basket. He makes both free throws.
Following a Memphis turnover, Chandler Lawson gets a bucket off a pretty assist from El Ellis. Jaykwon Walton ends a field goal drought with a bucket while being fouled. He misses the free throw.
Devo Davis hits a three point basket, but is called for a technical foul after chirping at the Memphis bench. Jahvon Quinerly makes both free throws.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 21, Memphis 21, 7:54 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Khalif Battle is fouled while shooting a three. He makes two of three. Following a miss, Memphis scores on a fastbreak alley oop. Battle comes right back down and drains a side-step shot.
Brazile gets fouled while driving and he'll shoot free throws. He makes both shots from the charity stripe. Memphis answers with a three by Caleb Mills, and Khalif Battle gets fouled on the other end. He makes both free throws.
We have another technical foul, this time on Trevon Brazile. Memphis' Caleb Mills hits one free throw. Memphis ties the game on a jumper. Makhi Mitchell gets fouled on a rebound, and he misses the free throw. Memphis comes down the court and hits a three to take the lead.
TIMEOUT: Memphis 32, Arkansas 30, 3:46 in 1H
Following the timeout, Khalif Battle drains a three to take the lead. Makhi Mitchell fouls Memphis, and David Jones hits both free throws. Arkansas forces a turnover, and Khalif Battle gets fouled on a shot in transition. He makes both free throws.
Memphis takes the lead back in transition on a layup. Layden Blocker skies for a hustle putback but gets fouled on the miss. He makes both free throws.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 37, Memphis 36, 0:39 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Memphis' David Jones knocks down a corner three. Arkansas turns the ball over and Jones comes right back down and hits a three to end the half.
HALF: Memphis 42, Arkansas 37