The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will try to avoid being swept in a weekend series for the first time since dropping all three games at Mississippi State in 2018 when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia took Game 1 by a score of 6-5 on Thursday night and it clinched the series with a 7-3 win on Friday evening. The series win for the Bulldogs marks their second SEC series victory and Arkansas' second SEC series loss this season.

Getting the nod on the mound for Arkansas will be LHP Hagen Smith (5-1, 2.79 ERA) opposite of Georgia LHP Liam Sullivan (4-2, 4.14 ERA).

Below are the starting lineups and HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates throughout the contest.