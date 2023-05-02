The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-11) are set to face the Lipscomb Bisons (23-21) for the Razorbacks’ final midweek game of the regular season Tuesday evening at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas bounced back from an 8-4 midweek loss at Missouri State last Tuesday by sweeping the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend. Lipscomb went 2-2 last week, falling 9-3 in a midweek game at Evansville and taking two games of a weekend series at Eastern Kentucky.

The Bisons are 0-8 against SEC competition this year with series losses at Mississippi State and Auburn, plus a pair of midweek losses at Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Tuesday marks the first ever meeting between Arkansas and Lipscomb.

Arkansas will start freshman left-hander Parker Coil on the mound. He will be making his third start of the season for Arkansas and first since March 14 against UNLV. Coil came out of the bullpen Saturday for his SEC debut against Texas A&M and threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one.

“[We’re] just let him go an inning or two," head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Just to let him start. He needs to start. I mean, then after that, I’m not going to say it’s going to be scripted, but almost. Like an inning, two innings. Number of pitches. We’ve just got to do the best we can."

The Bisons will start junior left-hander Michael Dunkelberger, who will he be making his ninth start of the season. Dunkelberger has a record of 2-6 with a 6.35 ERA on the year.

As a reminder, Tuesday's game WILL NOT be televised. HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates below. Follow along: