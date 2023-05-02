Live Scoreboard: Lipscomb 6, Arkansas 3
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-11) are set to face the Lipscomb Bisons (23-21) for the Razorbacks’ final midweek game of the regular season Tuesday evening at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Arkansas bounced back from an 8-4 midweek loss at Missouri State last Tuesday by sweeping the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend. Lipscomb went 2-2 last week, falling 9-3 in a midweek game at Evansville and taking two games of a weekend series at Eastern Kentucky.
The Bisons are 0-8 against SEC competition this year with series losses at Mississippi State and Auburn, plus a pair of midweek losses at Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Tuesday marks the first ever meeting between Arkansas and Lipscomb.
Arkansas will start freshman left-hander Parker Coil on the mound. He will be making his third start of the season for Arkansas and first since March 14 against UNLV. Coil came out of the bullpen Saturday for his SEC debut against Texas A&M and threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one.
“[We’re] just let him go an inning or two," head coach Dave Van Horn said. "Just to let him start. He needs to start. I mean, then after that, I’m not going to say it’s going to be scripted, but almost. Like an inning, two innings. Number of pitches. We’ve just got to do the best we can."
The Bisons will start junior left-hander Michael Dunkelberger, who will he be making his ninth start of the season. Dunkelberger has a record of 2-6 with a 6.35 ERA on the year.
As a reminder, Tuesday's game WILL NOT be televised. HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates below. Follow along:
Starting Lineups
|Lipscomb
|Arkansas
|
1. SS Caleb Ketchup (R)
|
1. RF Kendall Diggs (L)
|
2. CF Alex Vergara (R)
|
2. CF Jace Bohrofen (L)
|
3. 1B Mason Lundgrin (L)
|
3. 3B Caleb Cali (R)
|
4. 3B Trace Willhoite (R)
|
4. DH Ben McLaughlin (L)
|
5. DH David Coppedge (R)
|
5. 2B Harold Coll (R)
|
6. LF Jake Berg (L)
|
6. 1B Jayson Jones (R)
|
7. 2B Parks Bouck (R)
|
7. C Hudson Polk (R)
|
8. RF Will Lee (S)
|
8. LF Mason Neville (L)
|
9. C Chaz Bertolani (R)
|
9. SS John Bolton (R)
|
P - RHP Michael Dunkelberger
|
P - LHP Parker Coil
Top 1
~ Ketchup struck out swinging (3-2 SFBBBFFS)
~ Vergara fouled out to third base (2-2 FSBB)
~ Lundgrin fouled out to third base (3-1 BSBB)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Coil - 18 pitches
Score: Arkansas 0, Lipscomb 0
Bottom 1
~ Diggs grounded out to shortstop (1-2 BKSF)
~ Bohrofen walked (3-1 BBBKB)
~ Bohrofen stole second
~ Cali grounded out to second (2-2 KBFB); Bohrofen advanced to third
~ McLaughlin walked (3-0 BBBB)
~ Coll homered to left field, 3 RBI (0-1 K); McLaughlin scored; Bohrofen scored
~ Jones walked (3-0 BBBB)
~ Jones stole second
~ Polk grounded out to shortstop (3-2 KBBKBF)
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Dunkelberger - 32 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 0
Top 2
~ Willhoite walked (3-1 BBKBB)
~ Coppedge struck out looking (0-2 FKFK)
~ Berg reached on a fielder's choice (0-0); Willhoite out at second — shortstop unassisted
~ Bouck grounded out to pitcher (2-2 KBKB)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Coil - 33 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 0
Bottom 2
~ Neville struck out swinging (0-2 KFS)
~ Bolton grounded out to second base (2-2 KBKBF)
~ Diggs lined out to first base (2-2 BKBK)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Dunkelberger - 46 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 0
Top 3
RHP Will McEntire to pitch for Coil
~ Lee grounded out to third base, who was shifted on right side (1-2 KBS)
~ Bertolani struck out looking (3-2 SBKBBK)
~ Ketchup homered to center field, RBI (0-0)
~ Vergara struck out swinging (1-2 BKKFS)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB
McEntire - 16 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 1
Bottom 3
~ Bohrofen grounded out to second base (0-1 F)
~ Cali walked (3-2 KFBFBBB)
~ McLaughlin grounded out to second base (3-2 BKBBK); Cali advanced to second
Bryce Houghton to pitch for Dunkelberger
~ Coll struck out swinging (2-2 BKBFS)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Dunkelberger final line - 2.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
Houghton - 5 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 1
Top 4
RHP Christian Foutch to pitch for McEntire
~ Lundgrin walked (3-1 BBFBB)
~ Willhoite walked (3-2 BKFBBFB); Lundgrin advanced to second
~ Coppedge hit by pitch (1-0 B); Willhoite advanced to second; Lundgrin advanced to third
LHP Zack Morris to pitch for Foutch
~ Berg reached on a fielder's choice, RBI (2-0 BB); Coppedge advanced to second on a throwing error by third base; Willhoite advanced to third; Lundgrin scored
~ Bouck reached on a fielder's choice, RBI (0-1 K); Berg out at second on throw from shortstop to second; Coppedge advanced to third; Willhoite scored
~ Lee struck out swinging (2-2 BBKFS)
~ Bouck stole second
~ Bertolani walked (3-2 BSFBBB)
~ Ketchup struck out swinging (1-2 BSKS)
2 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 LOB
Foutch final line: 0 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Morris - 20 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 3
Bottom 4
~ Jones walked (3-1 BBBKB)
~ Polk singled through the left side (2-1 KBB); Jones advanced to second
LHP Joey Mitchell to pitch for Houghton
~ Neville struck out swinging (1-2 FFBS)
~ Bolton walked (3-1 KBBBB); Polk advanced to second; Jones advanced to third
~ Diggs fouled out to c (0-1 K)
~ Bohrofen struck out looking (3-2 BSBBFK)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 LOB
Houghton final line - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Mitchell - 17 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 3
Top 5
~ Vergara grounded out to shortstop (1-2 KFB)
~ Lundgrin struck out swinging (1-2 SBKS)
~ Willhoite struck out looking (3-2 BFBSBK)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Morris - 34 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 3
Bottom 5
~ Cali popped up to 2b (2-1 FBB)
~ McLaughlin singled to right field (0-0)
~ Coll grounded into double play second base to shortstop to first base (0-0); McLaughlin out on the play
0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Mitchell - 23 pitches
Score: Arkansas 3, Lipscomb 3
Top 6
RHP Ben Bybee to pitch for Morris
~ Coppedge singled to center field (0-0)
~ Berg walked (3-2 BBBKFFB); Coppedge advanced to second
~ Bouck singled to third base, bunt (0-1 K); Berg advanced to second; Coppedge advanced to third
~ Lee walked, RBI (3-1 BBBKB); Bouck advanced to second; Berg advanced to third; Coppedge scored
RHP Gage Wood to pitch for Bybee
~ Bertolani struck out swinging (2-2 KKFBBS)
~ Lee advanced to second on a wild pitch; Bouck advanced to third on a wild pitch; Berg scored on a wild pitch
~ Ketchup flied out to rf, SF, RBI (2-2 BKBS); Lee advanced to third; Bouck scored
~ Vergara struck out swinging (1-2 KSBS)
3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Bybee final line: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Wood - 15 pitches
Score: Lipscomb 6, Arkansas 3
Bottom 6
Ethan Smith to pitch for Mitchell
~ Jones struck out swinging (3-2 BFBSBS)
~ Polk flied out to right field (0-0)
~ Neville flied out to left field (0-2 FK)
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Smith - 10 pitches
Score: Lipscomb 6, Arkansas 3
Top 7
RHP Austin Ledbetter to pitch for Wood
~ Lundgrin grounded out to second base (1-1 BK)
~ Willhoite popped up to shortstop (2-2 BFKB)
~ Coppedge reached on a throwing error by shortstop (3-2 BBBKFF)
~ Berg singled to center field (0-0); Coppedge advanced to third
~ Berg stole second
~ Bouck flied out to rf (2-2 KBSFB)
0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error, 2 LOB
Ledbetter - 22 pitches
Score: Lipscomb 6, Arkansas 3