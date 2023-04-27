The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-11, 11-7 SEC) will look to put an end to a four-game losing streak on Thursday evening against the Texas A&M Aggies (25-16, 9-9 SEC) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Both squads were losers last time out, as the Razorbacks fell at Missouri State, 8-4, on Tuesday evening. The Aggies dropped a matchup to Sam Houston State, 9-2, on Tuesday as well.

Arkansas will have lefty Hunter Hollan starting on the mound opposite of Texas A&M left-hander Troy Wansing. Hollan owns a 6-2 record and a 3.40 ERA in 53.0 innings pitched this season. Wansing is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 32.0 innings pitched on the year.

Notably missing in the Razorback lineup is centerfielder Tavian Josenberger, who is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury that he suffered last weekend at Georgia. Arkansas will start Jace Bohrofen in center, Kendall Diggs in right field and Hunter Grimes in left field.

Returning to the lineup for Arkansas is catcher Parker Rowland, who did not start any of the past five games as he dealt with a back injury. Second baseman Peyton Stovall is also starting after taking the day off on Tuesday.

HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates from Thursday's game at Baum-Walker Stadium, which is set for a 7 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPNU: