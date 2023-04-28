The No.7 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-11, 12-7 SEC) will look to take the series with a victory over the Texas A&M Aggies (25-17, 9-10 SEC) on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas won the series opener on Thursday evening by a score of 7-5 behind a pair of homers from Peyton Stovall and Jace Bohrofen and a four-inning relief outing from Hagen Smith.

Sophomore right-hander Brady Tygart will make his first career start and first outing since March 1 for the Razorbacks. He is returning from a UCL sprain, so he is expected to be on a pitch count and just throw one or two innings.

It's safe to say Tygart's teammates are excited for his return.

"Brady’s obviously a dude, and I know he’s super excited and working really hard to get back to where he is right now," freshman right-hander Ben Bybee said Tuesday. "And I think it’s huge for the staff, just that extra arm in the bullpen or wherever he might come in is huge."

Notably in the lineup is Arkansas freshman Mason Neville, who will be making his first SEC start as a Razorback in left field.

Texas A&M will start right-hander Nathan Dettmer, who owns a 1-3 record and 6.02 ERA across 46 1/3 innings pitched this season.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live inning-by-inning updates from Friday's contest, which is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPNU.