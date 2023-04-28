Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 2, Texas A&M 1
The No.7 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-11, 12-7 SEC) will look to take the series with a victory over the Texas A&M Aggies (25-17, 9-10 SEC) on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas won the series opener on Thursday evening by a score of 7-5 behind a pair of homers from Peyton Stovall and Jace Bohrofen and a four-inning relief outing from Hagen Smith.
Sophomore right-hander Brady Tygart will make his first career start and first outing since March 1 for the Razorbacks. He is returning from a UCL sprain, so he is expected to be on a pitch count and just throw one or two innings.
It's safe to say Tygart's teammates are excited for his return.
"Brady’s obviously a dude, and I know he’s super excited and working really hard to get back to where he is right now," freshman right-hander Ben Bybee said Tuesday. "And I think it’s huge for the staff, just that extra arm in the bullpen or wherever he might come in is huge."
Notably in the lineup is Arkansas freshman Mason Neville, who will be making his first SEC start as a Razorback in left field.
Texas A&M will start right-hander Nathan Dettmer, who owns a 1-3 record and 6.02 ERA across 46 1/3 innings pitched this season.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live inning-by-inning updates from Friday's contest, which is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPNU.
Starting lineups
Texas A&M
1. Hunter Haas SS
2. Jack Moss 1B
3. Trevor Werner 3B
4. Brett Minnich RF
5. Austin Bost 2B
6. Jace LaViolette LF
7. Ryan Targac DH
8. Jordan Thompson CF
9. Max Kaufer C
P - Nathan Dettmer
Arkansas
1. Kendall Diggs RF
2. Peyton Stovall 2B
3. Jace Bohrofen CF
4. Caleb Cali 3B
5. Ben McLaughlin DH
6. Brady Slavens 1B
7. Mason Neville LF
8. Parker Rowland C
9. John Bolton SS
P - Brady Tygart
Top 1
After retiring the first two batters on nine pitches, Brady Tygart issued a two-out walk to Trevor Werner. He bounced back by forcing a groundout from Brett Minnich on his 20th pitch of the frame.
Bottom 1
Nathan Dettmer faced the minimum in the frame after issuing a one-out walk that was erased on a Jace Bohrofen strikeout followed by Peyton Stovall being caught stealing second.
Top 2
RHP Will McEntire came on in relief of Tygart.
After McEntire allowed the first two batters to reach, Ryan Targac drove in the first run of the game with an RBI sacrifice fly to center. McEntire bounced back with a pair of outs to keep the deficit at 1-0.
Bottom 2
Caleb Cali led the frame off with a four-pitch walk. Dettmer walked Ben McLaughlin and was then taken out of the game for what looked like a medical issue.
LHP Evan Aschenbeck came on to relieve Dettmer. Hunter Grimes pinch hit for Mason Neville for matchup purposes, and Grimes drove Cali home on an RBI sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1-1 after two innings.
Top 3
McEntire worked a 1-2-3 frame, which was capped off by back-to-back strikeouts.
Bottom 3
After hitting a two-out single, Peyton Stovall was brought around courtesy of an RBI double to right from Jace Bohrofen that gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead after three.