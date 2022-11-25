Live updates: Missouri 10, Arkansas 7
The 2022 regular season is coming to an end, which means it is almost time for the Battle Line Rivalry game between Arkansas and Missouri.
The Tigers are looking to become bowl eligible, while the Razorbacks are eyeing their first ever win in Columbia and a second straight season with a 4-4 SEC record.
From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you needed to know from the game:
Pregame
~ Defensive back Myles Slusher is not warming up. He is no longer with the team, according to a team representative.
~ Starting long snapper Eli Stein, who injured his finger last week vs. Ole Miss, did not make the trip. John Oehrlein will start in his place.
~ Linebacker Bumper Pool did not go through pregame warmups. It is shaping up to be the first career start for Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
~ Defensive end Jordan Domineck (ankle) was going through pregame warmups.
~ Missouri won the toss and elected to defer, so the Razorbacks will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
9:34 - The Razorback defense continues to bend rather than break, but the Tigers strike first on Harrison Mevis' 40-yard field goal.
5:26 - Arkansas responds with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. KJ Jefferson scores on a quarterback keeper, and Cam Little's extra point makes it 7-3.
2:56 - Missouri needs just 2 1/2 minutes to respond, marching 75 yards in seven plays to retake the lead. Running back Cody Schrader punches it in from 3 yards out.