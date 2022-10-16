The Red team was victorious over the White team, 64-59, in Arkansas' annual Red-White Game inside Barnhill Arena on Sunday. Arizona State transfer Jalen Graham led the way for Red with a game-high 25 poins on 10-11 shooting. "The things with Jalen Graham is you're talking about an All-Pac 12, all-conference player in a Power Five league," head coach Eric Musselman said. "He played today much like some of the video evals where he was a really great spin-dribble drive guy. A guy that you can isolate." Freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. provided a late spark for the White squad and his 22 points were a team-high. "It’s almost like he’s on skates," Musselman said. "He’s fun to watch, he’s cosmetically pleasing with how he moves and he’s got great command with the ball. He is a guy that will make threes for us and make big shots for us." Freshman guard Anthony Black had an all-around performance with nine assists, nine rebounds, four points and three blocks for the Red squad. "He’s really unique," Musselman said. "There’s not many players in college basketball like Anthony. There’s probably not going to be many point guards who are going to be better rebounders. There’s probably not going to be many point guards that are going to block as many shots as he does from the perimeter." Here is a scoring recap of Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage:

STARTERS Red Team: Anthony Black Ricky Council IV Jordan Walsh Jalen Graham Joseph Pinion White Team: Trevon Brazile Barry Dunning Jr. Derrian Ford Kamani Johnson Nick Smith Jr. *(Davonte Davis was dressed out in street clothes and did not participate for precautionary reasons)*

FIRST QUARTER

Smith was fouled by Black on the opening possession and he drained both free throws to give the White squad a 2-0 lead. Forward Kamani Johnson scored inside to give the White team a 4-0 lead. Ricky Council IV followed up with a layup of his own on the other end for the Red squad to make it 4-2. Freshman Jordan Walsh made a nice move underneath the basket to lay it in for Red and tie it at 4-4. Rhode Island transfer Makhi Mitchell's layup gave the Red squad its first lead of the game. His twin brother, Makhel Mitchell, tied it back up with a midrange jumper. Makhi Mitchell came back with a slam on the other end to give Red an 8-6 advantage. Freshman Joseph Pinion hit the first 3-pointer of the game with just under two minutes left in the opening quarter to give Red a 13-8 lead. Black fed Graham a lob and Graham converted a layup to put Red up 15-8. Johnson responded with his second basket of the game underneath the net for White to cut the Red lead to five. Graham responded right away with Red's second three of the quarter to extend the lead to 18-10. Graham finished the quarter with a layup to give Red an eight point advantage after the first eight minutes. END 1ST QUARTER: Red 20, White 12

SECOND QUARTER

Walsh opened the second quarter with a layup to give Red the first double-digit lead of the game. Graham reached 11 points for Red on the next possession to make the lead 24-12. Smith responded with a mid-range jumper to give White its first points of the second quarter. Graham kept the pressure on with another basket to get to 13 points on the day. Graham scored again for Red, but Smith followed it up with an impressive spin into a layup for White — the best play of the day to that point — to make it a 28-20 Red advantage.

Red stole the ball right back from White, who had just taken it from Red, and Anthony Black found Makhi Mitchell, who slammed it home to extend the Red lead to 12. Smith drained a deep two for White to get the game back to a 10-point Red lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Two possessions later, Smith lobbed one up for Trevon Brazile, who slammed it home to trim the Red lead to eight points right before the half. HALF: Red 32, White 24

THIRD QUARTER

Council opened the second half with a successful contested layup for Red to put the lead back to 10. After missing a three, Derrian Ford rebounded his own shot and put it back up to get the scoring going for the White team. Graham drove the ball down the court and dropped a pass behind his back to Pinion, who sank his second 3-pointer of the day for Red. Council found Pinion on the ensuing possession for a lob and layup that gave Red a 39-26 lead. After a Makhel Mitchell dunk for the White squad, Pinion slammed it home for Red to get to seven points in the second half. A pair of free throws from Johnson and a driving layup from Barry Dunning Jr. got White back to within 10 points, but Graham scored once again for Red to put the lead to 44-32. Makhel Mitchell hit a step-back jumper and Smith drained a free throw to trim the Red lead to 44-35. Once again, it was Graham who put the Red team back up by double-digits, this time with a pair of free throws. A few possessions later, Black threw the ball up for Graham, who slammed it down to give Red a 48-35 lead. Black then inbounded it to Council, who slammed it home right at the buzzer to give Red a 15-point lead going into the final quarter. END 3RD QUARTER: Red 50, White 35

FOURTH QUARTER

Brazile opened the final quarter with a monstrous slam over a Red defender. Graham countered with a layup for Red to get his points total to 24 on the day.

Smith hit his first 3-pointer of the day to trim the Red lead to 56-42 with just under six minutes left in the game. After a Red turnover, Smith hit another deep ball to get White within 11 points of Red. Brazile found Johnson inside for an easy layup to cut the Red lead to single-digits. On the ensuing possession, Smith drew a foul and hit one of his two free throws to trim the Red lead to 56-48 with 4:05 remaining. After a missed three by Council, Brazile brought the rebound down and found Smith in transition to make it a 6-point ballgame. Council made up for the miss with a layup on the other end to put Red up 58-50. Graham hit one of two free throws for Red and Pinion had a nice put-back layup on the next possession to extend the lead to 61-50 with just over two minutes left. Ford hit a layup and Brazile drained a 3-pointer from the corner to trim the White deficit back to six points. Red drew a shot clock violation with 0:43 left and Smith hit a layup for White. A 3-pointer from walk-on Cade Arbogast at the 0:18 mark put Red up 64-57 and all but sealed the deal. Brazile hit a layup for White at the buzzer to end the game. FINAL: Red 64, White 59

BOX SCORE