FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas basketball team is set to play in its annual Red-White Showcase game inside Barnhill Arena on Wednesday evening ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

This is the fourth time under head coach Eric Musselman that the Razorbacks have hosted their Red-White game at Barnhill Arena.

Last year, the Red squad beat the White team thanks to a 25-point performance from forward Jalen Graham on Oct. 16. Forward Trevon Brazile scored 13 points for the White squad and guard Joseph Pinion added 12 points for the Red team.

With an influx of talented transfers and highly-regarded freshmen during the offseason, there's no shortage of things to watch out for as the Hoop Hogs take the court this evening.

With no television or streaming available for the scrimmage, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates and highlights from the Arkansas Red-White Showcase game...

------------------------------