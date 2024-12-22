Takeaways from Arkansas' win over North Carolina A&T

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) are heading into Christmas break with a five-game winning streak after taking down the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-10, 0-1 CAA) 95-67 at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

The Razorbacks never trailed in the game, and they had seven players finish in double-figure scoring. Senior center Jonas Aidoo led the Hogs with 17 points and logged his first double-double of the season with 11 rebounds to go along with those points.

Arkansas was once again not at full strength as guard Johnell Davis missed the game with wrist soreness. In his place, Karter Knox got the start and poured in 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

On the other sideline, the Aggies had two Arkansas natives as their two top scorers in the game. Landon Glasper (Fayetteville native) and Ryan Forrest (Marion native) scored 19 and 18 points, respectively.

It was another wire-to-wire victory for the Razorbacks, who have the next few days off for the holiday. Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the win...