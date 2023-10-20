FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are almost ready to tip off against the UT Tyler Patriots inside Bud Walton Arena. Last season, the team went 9-17 overall and 5-17 in the Lone Star Conference. Led by first year head coach Tim Moser, the Patriots only return one player from last year's team in senior point guard Terrell Wilson. UT Tyler made four key offseason Division I transfer portal additions in Ryan Zambie (Lafeyette), Jonathan Jackson (Liberty), Kenayo Frederick (UT Arlington) and Nikolas Gustavson (North Alabama.) Arkansas has a 71-10 all-time record in exhibition games, with its last loss coming to No. 12 Texas last year. Prior to that matchup, the Razorbacks defeated Rogers State 83-49 behind a 15-point outing from guard Joseph Pinion and an 11-point night from forward Trevon Brazile. For those unable to attend the exhibition, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates, key plays and highlights from Arkansas' matchup with UT Tyler...

Pregame:

- Arkansas forward Jalen Graham didn't participate in pregame warmups and isn't expected to play tonight as he has a back issue - Forward Trevon Brazile and guard Khalif Battle are going through pregame warmups

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGFydGluZyDwn5aQ77iPIGZvciB0b25pZ2h0PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lbGVsbGlzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AZWxlbGxpczM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v am9zZXBocGluaW9uMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9zZXBocGlu aW9uMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWFsQnVj a2V0czExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWFsQnVja2V0czExPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NoYW5kbGVybGF3c29u MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2hhbmRsZXJsYXdzb24wPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUJheWVGYWxsMjE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUJheWVGYWxsMjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JVmlGZ1B5cmtKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSVZp RmdQeXJrSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFcmljIE11c3NlbG1hbiAoQEVyaWNQ TXVzc2VsbWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VyaWNQ TXVzc2VsbWFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE1NTAzMTY1NjAzNTI0OTY1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

ROSTERS

Arkansas #3 - G El Ellis - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 180 lbs. 2022 stats (Louisville): 36.0 MIN, 17.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 189-461 FG (41.0%), 59-185 3PT (31.9%), 128-158 FT (81.0%) #4 - G Davonte Davis - SR, 6'4", 185 lbs. 2022 stats: 33.1 MIN, 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 144-347 FG (41.5%), 47-136 3PT (34.6%), 46-64 FT (71.9%) #5 - G Joseph Pinion - SO, 6'5", 195 lbs. 2022 stats: 5.7 MIN, 2.4 PTS, 0.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 21-47 FG (44.7%), 13-34 3PT (38.2%), 7-7 FT (100%) #7 - F Denijay Harris - GRAD-SR, 6'7", 200 lbs. 2022 stats (Southen Miss): 24.1 MIN, 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 105-186 FG (56.5%), 0-1 3PT (0%), 40-59 FT (67.8%) #8 - F Chandler Lawson - GRAD-SR, 6'8", 210 lbs. 2022 stats (Memphis): 19.5 MIN, 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 68-120 FG (56.7%), 7-14 3PT (50%), 32-52 FT (61.5%) #11 - F Jalen Graham - 5th YR SR, 6'10", 220 lbs. 2022 stats: 9.4 MIN, 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 74-113 FG (65.5%), 0-3 3PT (0%), 13-35 FT (37.1%) #45 - F Lawson Blake - JR, 6'10", 240 lbs. 2022 stats: 1.3 MIN, 0.3 PTS, 0.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1-4 FG (25%), 0-0 3PT, 1-3 FT (33.3%) #0 - G Khalif Battle - GRAD-SR, 6'5", 185 lbs. 2022 stats (Temple): 32.2 MIN, 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 155-378 FG (40.6%), 77-220 3PT (35.0%), 97-108 FT (89.8%) #1 - G Keyon Menifield Jr. (2023-24 redshirt) - SO, 6'1", 150 lbs. 2022 stats (Washington): 28.7 MIN, 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 121-295 FG (41.0%), 35-106 3PT (33.0%), 44-63 FT (69.8%) #6 - G Layden Blocker - FR, 6'2", 175 lbs. HS Rankings: Four-star, #24 OVR, #7 PG #10 - F Baye Fall - FR, 6'11", 200 lbs. HS Rankings: Four-star, #36 OVR, #4 C #12 - G Tramon Mark - JR, 6'6", 185 lbs. 2022 stats (Houston): 29.4 MIN, 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 128-328 FG (39.0%), 39-119 3PT (32.8%), 80-102 FT (78.4%) #15 - F Makhi Mitchell - 5th YR SR, 6'10", 240 lbs. 2022 stats: 20.1 MIN, 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 104-157 FG (66.2%), 1-1 3PT (100%), 43-66 FT (65.2%) #21 - G Cade Arbogast - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 175 lbs. 2022 stats: 1.3 MIN, 0.3 PTS, 0.1 REB, 0.0 AST, 1-4 FG (25%), 1-4 3PT (25%), 0-0 FT #24 - G Jeremiah Davenport - GRAD-SR, 6'6", 215 lbs. 2022 stats (Cincinnati): 25.6 MIN, 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 105-299 FG (35.1%), 72-218 3PT (33.0%), 44-53 FT (83.0%) #2 - F Trevon Brazile - R-SO, 6'10", 220 lbs. 2022 stats: 27.1 MIN, 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 37-77 FG (48.1%), 11-29 3PT (37.9%), 21-31 FT (67.7%) ------------------------------ UT Tyler #0 - G Bryce Roberts - JR, 6'1", 180 lbs. #1 - F David Ayala - JR, 6'7", 210 lbs. #2 - G Ryan Zambie - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 195 lbs. #3 - G Ikechi Chantilou - JR, 6'3", 170 lbs. #4 - F David Vuckovic - FR, 6'9", 215 lbs. #5 - G John Barbee - JR, 6'3", 185 lbs. #6 - F Alec Zambie - JR, 6'6", 200 lbs. #10 - G Terrell Wilson - R-SR, 5'11", 185 lbs. #11 - G Jonathan Jackson - GRAD-SR, 6'4", 205 lbs. #12 - G Khalik Gardner - FR, 6'2", 185 lbs. #13 - G Donta Dawson Jr. - JR, 6'4", 210 lbs. #14 - F Jesse Fuller - FR, 6'6", 195 lbs. #15 - F Juan Pablo Camargo - JR, 6'9", 220 lbs. #20 - F Kenayo Frederick - JR, 7'0", 220 lbs. #21 - G Nikolas Gustavson - R-SO, 6'5", 210 lbs. #22 - G Michel Loftin - R-FR, 6'2", 185 lbs. #23 - F Andre Skelin - FR, 6'8", 225 lbs. #24 - G Mate Kapanadze - FR, 6'1", 185 lbs. #32 - G Lathan Wigington - R-FR, 5'9", 160 lbs. #33 - G Ryan Swan - JR, 6'3", 195 lbs. G Aiden Schnurr - FR, 6'1", 180 lbs.

First Half:

UT Tyler won the tip and immediately turned it over. We are underway. Guard El Ellis gets the scoring started with a nice layup off a fastbreak turnover. After some missed shots both ways, forward Chandler Lawson knocks down the game's first three of the game to give Arkansas a 5-2 lead. Devo Davis has checked into the game for Joseph Pinion. Makhi Mitchell subs in for Baye Fall. El Ellis knocks down a midrange jumper. Some really nice defense from the Hogs lead to a shotclock violation. Hogs are up 7-2 with just under 17 minutes left in the first half. El Ellis is white hot. He knocks down a three point shot and quickly has seven points. After some perimeter passes and a missed three, Makhi Mitchell gets an easy putback layup. Tramon Mark shows off his hops with a blocked shot. With 14:40 left, Arkansas is up 12-2. Trevon Brazile has clocked into the game, as has Layden Blocker. Tramon Mark hits a contested layup. Some nice defense from Layden Blocker leads to a UT Tyler turnover. Jeremiah Davenport then comes in for Tramon Mark. Arkansas is up 14-4 with 12:14 left in the first half. Devo Davis is good at basketball. The senior guard swishes a midrange jumper and then follows up with a nice defensive possession to cause a turnover. Razorbacks are up 16-4 with 11:22 to go.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBidWNrZXQgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lbGVsbGlzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AZWxlbGxpczM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80MlBoVHJ2 elNqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNDJQaFRydnpTajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn5CX IChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTUxMjkwODAxOTYwOTg4MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCB0aHJlZSBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NoYW5kbGVybGF3c29uMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2hhbmRsZXJsYXdzb24wPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRnQ3QndMMzBkUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Z0N0J3TDMwZFM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUmF6b3JiYWNrcyBNZW7igJlzIEJh c2tldGJhbGwg8J+QlyAoQFJhem9yYmFja01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTU1MTMxNzcx MDUxNzg5NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Out of the break, Makhi Mitchell gets fouled and knocks in two free throws. Denijay Harris then subs in for Mitchell. Jeremiah Davenport hits a clean three and Devo Davis follows up with a layup off a steal. Davenport is hot and knocks down another three, this time from the top of the key. Trevon Brazile hits a contested layup falling down. With 7:19 to go, Arkansas leads 30-8.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWF0aW5nIHVwIGluIHRoZSBCdWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2hWMmQ1Mjk1WWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oVjJkNTI5NVlrPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFja3MgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIPCfkJcgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE1NTE4MzU1MDEx MTYyMzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==