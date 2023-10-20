Live Updates: Arkansas Basketball vs UT Tyler
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are almost ready to tip off against the UT Tyler Patriots inside Bud Walton Arena.
Last season, the team went 9-17 overall and 5-17 in the Lone Star Conference. Led by first year head coach Tim Moser, the Patriots only return one player from last year's team in senior point guard Terrell Wilson.
UT Tyler made four key offseason Division I transfer portal additions in Ryan Zambie (Lafeyette), Jonathan Jackson (Liberty), Kenayo Frederick (UT Arlington) and Nikolas Gustavson (North Alabama.)
Arkansas has a 71-10 all-time record in exhibition games, with its last loss coming to No. 12 Texas last year. Prior to that matchup, the Razorbacks defeated Rogers State 83-49 behind a 15-point outing from guard Joseph Pinion and an 11-point night from forward Trevon Brazile.
For those unable to attend the exhibition, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates, key plays and highlights from Arkansas' matchup with UT Tyler...
Pregame:
- Arkansas forward Jalen Graham didn't participate in pregame warmups and isn't expected to play tonight as he has a back issue
- Forward Trevon Brazile and guard Khalif Battle are going through pregame warmups
ROSTERS
Arkansas
#3 - G El Ellis - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 180 lbs.
2022 stats (Louisville): 36.0 MIN, 17.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 189-461 FG (41.0%), 59-185 3PT (31.9%), 128-158 FT (81.0%)
#4 - G Davonte Davis - SR, 6'4", 185 lbs.
2022 stats: 33.1 MIN, 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 144-347 FG (41.5%), 47-136 3PT (34.6%), 46-64 FT (71.9%)
#5 - G Joseph Pinion - SO, 6'5", 195 lbs.
2022 stats: 5.7 MIN, 2.4 PTS, 0.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 21-47 FG (44.7%), 13-34 3PT (38.2%), 7-7 FT (100%)
#7 - F Denijay Harris - GRAD-SR, 6'7", 200 lbs.
2022 stats (Southen Miss): 24.1 MIN, 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 105-186 FG (56.5%), 0-1 3PT (0%), 40-59 FT (67.8%)
#8 - F Chandler Lawson - GRAD-SR, 6'8", 210 lbs.
2022 stats (Memphis): 19.5 MIN, 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 68-120 FG (56.7%), 7-14 3PT (50%), 32-52 FT (61.5%)
#11 - F Jalen Graham - 5th YR SR, 6'10", 220 lbs.
2022 stats: 9.4 MIN, 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 74-113 FG (65.5%), 0-3 3PT (0%), 13-35 FT (37.1%)
#45 - F Lawson Blake - JR, 6'10", 240 lbs.
2022 stats: 1.3 MIN, 0.3 PTS, 0.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1-4 FG (25%), 0-0 3PT, 1-3 FT (33.3%)
#0 - G Khalif Battle - GRAD-SR, 6'5", 185 lbs.
2022 stats (Temple): 32.2 MIN, 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 155-378 FG (40.6%), 77-220 3PT (35.0%), 97-108 FT (89.8%)
#1 - G Keyon Menifield Jr. (2023-24 redshirt) - SO, 6'1", 150 lbs.
2022 stats (Washington): 28.7 MIN, 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 121-295 FG (41.0%), 35-106 3PT (33.0%), 44-63 FT (69.8%)
#6 - G Layden Blocker - FR, 6'2", 175 lbs.
HS Rankings: Four-star, #24 OVR, #7 PG
#10 - F Baye Fall - FR, 6'11", 200 lbs.
HS Rankings: Four-star, #36 OVR, #4 C
#12 - G Tramon Mark - JR, 6'6", 185 lbs.
2022 stats (Houston): 29.4 MIN, 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 128-328 FG (39.0%), 39-119 3PT (32.8%), 80-102 FT (78.4%)
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - 5th YR SR, 6'10", 240 lbs.
2022 stats: 20.1 MIN, 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 104-157 FG (66.2%), 1-1 3PT (100%), 43-66 FT (65.2%)
#21 - G Cade Arbogast - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 175 lbs.
2022 stats: 1.3 MIN, 0.3 PTS, 0.1 REB, 0.0 AST, 1-4 FG (25%), 1-4 3PT (25%), 0-0 FT
#24 - G Jeremiah Davenport - GRAD-SR, 6'6", 215 lbs.
2022 stats (Cincinnati): 25.6 MIN, 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 105-299 FG (35.1%), 72-218 3PT (33.0%), 44-53 FT (83.0%)
#2 - F Trevon Brazile - R-SO, 6'10", 220 lbs.
2022 stats: 27.1 MIN, 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 37-77 FG (48.1%), 11-29 3PT (37.9%), 21-31 FT (67.7%)
------------------------------
UT Tyler
#0 - G Bryce Roberts - JR, 6'1", 180 lbs.
#1 - F David Ayala - JR, 6'7", 210 lbs.
#2 - G Ryan Zambie - GRAD-SR, 6'3", 195 lbs.
#3 - G Ikechi Chantilou - JR, 6'3", 170 lbs.
#4 - F David Vuckovic - FR, 6'9", 215 lbs.
#5 - G John Barbee - JR, 6'3", 185 lbs.
#6 - F Alec Zambie - JR, 6'6", 200 lbs.
#10 - G Terrell Wilson - R-SR, 5'11", 185 lbs.
#11 - G Jonathan Jackson - GRAD-SR, 6'4", 205 lbs.
#12 - G Khalik Gardner - FR, 6'2", 185 lbs.
#13 - G Donta Dawson Jr. - JR, 6'4", 210 lbs.
#14 - F Jesse Fuller - FR, 6'6", 195 lbs.
#15 - F Juan Pablo Camargo - JR, 6'9", 220 lbs.
#20 - F Kenayo Frederick - JR, 7'0", 220 lbs.
#21 - G Nikolas Gustavson - R-SO, 6'5", 210 lbs.
#22 - G Michel Loftin - R-FR, 6'2", 185 lbs.
#23 - F Andre Skelin - FR, 6'8", 225 lbs.
#24 - G Mate Kapanadze - FR, 6'1", 185 lbs.
#32 - G Lathan Wigington - R-FR, 5'9", 160 lbs.
#33 - G Ryan Swan - JR, 6'3", 195 lbs.
G Aiden Schnurr - FR, 6'1", 180 lbs.
First Half:
UT Tyler won the tip and immediately turned it over. We are underway.
Guard El Ellis gets the scoring started with a nice layup off a fastbreak turnover. After some missed shots both ways, forward Chandler Lawson knocks down the game's first three of the game to give Arkansas a 5-2 lead.
Devo Davis has checked into the game for Joseph Pinion. Makhi Mitchell subs in for Baye Fall. El Ellis knocks down a midrange jumper. Some really nice defense from the Hogs lead to a shotclock violation. Hogs are up 7-2 with just under 17 minutes left in the first half.
El Ellis is white hot. He knocks down a three point shot and quickly has seven points. After some perimeter passes and a missed three, Makhi Mitchell gets an easy putback layup. Tramon Mark shows off his hops with a blocked shot. With 14:40 left, Arkansas is up 12-2.
Trevon Brazile has clocked into the game, as has Layden Blocker. Tramon Mark hits a contested layup. Some nice defense from Layden Blocker leads to a UT Tyler turnover. Jeremiah Davenport then comes in for Tramon Mark. Arkansas is up 14-4 with 12:14 left in the first half.
Devo Davis is good at basketball. The senior guard swishes a midrange jumper and then follows up with a nice defensive possession to cause a turnover. Razorbacks are up 16-4 with 11:22 to go.
Out of the break, Makhi Mitchell gets fouled and knocks in two free throws. Denijay Harris then subs in for Mitchell. Jeremiah Davenport hits a clean three and Devo Davis follows up with a layup off a steal. Davenport is hot and knocks down another three, this time from the top of the key. Trevon Brazile hits a contested layup falling down. With 7:19 to go, Arkansas leads 30-8.
Khalif Battle checks into the game for the first time out of the break. Layden Blocker is then fouled on a three point attempt and knocks in only one of the shots. Jeremiah Davenport hits ANOTHER three, this time from the corner. He's up to 11 points after two free throw makes. Following his outburst, he's subbed out for Tramon Mark. The Hogs are up 36-10 with just over five minutes to go.