Day 2 of the 2019 MLB Draft starts at noon CT Tuesday and features Rounds 3-10.

After two were picked late on Day 1, several more Arkansas players will likely hear their names called Tuesday and Wednesday (Rounds 11-40).

Follow along here for live updates as Razorbacks - and signees - come off the board…

Matt Cronin - Nationals - 4th round, 123rd pick

Slot value: $464,500

2019 stats: 23 games/0 starts, 1-0, 12 saves, 2.00 ERA, 40 K/14 BB, 27 IP, .163 opp. avg.

Cronin has been one of the most dominant closers in college baseball the last two years and is arguably the best in school history. He broke the single-season UA record with 14 saves last year and is closing in on that number again this year. With 27 career saves, the left-hander likely won’t catch Phillip Stidham, who had 33, but he has 12 more than No. 3 on the all-time list.

The pitch that has made Cronin so effective is his fastball. Although it routinely sits in the mid-90s, the speed is not what makes it so hard to hit. He throws it with a super high spin rate that makes the ball appear to rise at it reaches the plate. Couple that with a still-developing curveball and he’s a nightmare for opponents, who have hit just .153 against him over his three years in Fayetteville.

MLB.com's Jim Callis, on the MLB Draft live stream: “This is a guy who is a pure reliever and he’s one of the best in college baseball, so he can get there (the big leagues) pretty quick. If you like spin rates, you love Matt Cronin because he has outstanding spin rates on both of his pitches. 92-96 mph fastball gets tremendous carry up in the strike zone. It’s one of those fastballs that seems like it rises. When you’re trying to deal with that, he has an over-the-top curveball that can be a true hammer in the mid- to upper-70s. There’s efforts and recoil in there, so you’re not going to try to make him a starter. Arkansas has never really tried to do that. He had trouble throwing strikes early in his career, but he was doing a better job as a sophomore. Regressed a little bit this year. If he can throw strikes, he can get to the big leagues very quickly.”



