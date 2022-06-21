 Live updates, scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, Auburn Tigers (June 21, 2022 - College World Series)
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-21 16:56:25 -0500') }} baseball Edit

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Auburn (College World Series)

Follow along as Arkansas plays Auburn in an elimination game at the 2022 College World Series.
Follow along as Arkansas plays Auburn in an elimination game at the 2022 College World Series. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is the designated road team against Auburn, which was determined via a coin flip.

For the first time this postseason, the Razorbacks switched up their starting lineup. They flipped Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall straight up, moving Stovall to the 2-hole and Slavens to the 8-hole.

Full lineups are listed below.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (44-20, 18-12 SEC) vs. No. 14 Auburn (43-21, 16-13 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching matchup

ARK: R-So. RHP Will McEntire (11 G/7 GS, 2.81 ERA, 40 K/22 BB, 41.2 IP)

AUB: Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (18 G/13 GS, 3.98 ERA, 79 K/31 BB, 61 IP)

**NOTE**

This is an elimination game at the College World Series. The loser goes home, while the winner advances to the semifinals, where it will have to win two straight games against Ole Miss to make the championship series.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Auburn

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Blake Rambusch - 3B

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Brody Moore - SS

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Sonny DiChiara - 1B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Bobby Peirce - RF

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Brooks Carlson - DH

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Cole Foster - 2B

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Kason Howell - CF

8. Brady Slavens - DH

8. Nate LaRue - C

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Mike Bello - LF

Pitching: RHP Will McEntire

Pitching: RHP Mason Barnett

{{ article.author_name }}