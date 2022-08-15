 Arkansas goes undefeated in Europe, downs Bakken Bears 70-59
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-15 13:50:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas goes undefeated in Europe, downs Bakken Bears 70-59

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

In the Europe tour finale, Arkansas downed the Bakken Bears 70-59 behind a 28-point performance from forward Trevon Brazile.

After taking an 18-3 lead in the first quarter, the Hogs let the Bears cut it to an 11-point lead at halftime.

The game got pretty sloppy down the stretch as both teams combined for 57 turnovers — 30 of which came from the Hogs. The Razorbacks shot 49% from the field and out-rebounded the Bears 44-32.

Below is a rundown of how things went:

Arkansas starting five:

Anthony Black - Freshman guard

Nick Smith Jr. - Freshman guard

Barry Dunning - Freshman guard

Kamani Johnson - Senior forward

Trevon Brazile - Sophomore forward

First Quarter:

Freshman phenom Nick Smith Jr. started things off for Arkansas with a 3-pointer on the opening possession.

After a foul from Barry Dunning, Bakken knocked down two free throws to make it a 3-2 game. Trevon Brazile extended the Razorback lead to three with a mid-range floater.

Brazile took a nice pass from Smith down low and hit the layup while being fouled. He hit the free throw to convert the three-point play and give the Hogs an 8-2 lead.

Anthony Black capitalized on a Bakken turnover and slammed it home on the other end to give the Hogs 10 points.

FIRST TIMEOUT: Arkansas 10, Bakken 2

Black made a pretty pass inside to Brazile for a transition layup and on the next possession, Brazile laid a lob in the basket to give Arkansas a 14-2 advantage.

Bakken hit one of two free throws to get up to three points with six minutes left. Ricky Council IV drew a foul at the 3:39 mark and drained both to put the Hogs up by 15 points.

The Bears did not hit a field goal until the 0:10 mark in the quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Arkansas 20, Bakken 5

Second Quarter:

Brazile made a steal and a dunk in transition to open up the quarter. Council committed a foul on the other end and Bakken converted the three-point play to make it 22-8.

After a missed shot from Jordan Walsh, Brazile slammed the ball down for one of the best highlight plays of Arkansas' trip.

A mid-range two from Brazile was followed up by a transition dunk from Smith. Bakken had a slam of its own on the other end to make it a 28-14 Arkansas advantage.

A put-back layup from Bakken cut the Arkansas lead to 10 points, but Council made a floater in front of the free throw line to put the lead back to 12 with 6:10 left in the quarter.

Dunning drained a corner three, the first Razorback 3-pointer since Smith's that opened the game up. On the next possession, Council slammed the ball down to give the Hogs a 17-point lead.

FIRST TIMEOUT: Arkansas 35, Bakken 18

Bakken knocked down a 3-pointer at the 3:58 mark to make it a 35-23 Razorback lead.

After a turnover by Davis, Bakken hit a 3-pointer to cut the Razorback lead to nine points. Davis made up for it with a nice feed down low to Brazile, who made it a double-digit lead again at 39-28.

The Bears hit another shot with just over 30 seconds to make it 39-30. Davis ran the clock down late in the quarter and banked a shot in right before the buzzer.

HALFTIME: Arkansas 41, Bakken 30

Third Quarter: 

Arkansas began the second half with its 15th turnover of the game. The Hogs had two more turnovers before Trevon Brazile hit their first shot of the half at the 6:27 mark to make it a 43-32 game.

Davis grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast to extend Arkansas' lead to 13 points. Makhel Mitchell hit a layup and drew a foul right before the first timeout.

FIRST TIMEOUT: Arkansas 47, Bakken 32

Mitchell did not convert the three-point play out of the break, but Davis made up for it with a floater on the ensuing possession. Brazile flushed the ball down to give him 23 points at the 3:17 mark.

Council threw the ball to a wide-open Brazile on the other end, who slammed it home to make it 53-39 Hogs.

Kamani Johnson stole a rebound out of a Bakken players hands, took one dribble and dunked it at the 1:36 mark.

The Bears had a slam dunk right before the end of the quarter. Davis committed an offensive foul with 0:09 left, and Bakken capitalized with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Arkansas 55, Bakken 46

Fourth Quarter: 

Brazile knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game to get Arkansas on the board in the fourth quarter. On the next Razorback possession, Johnson grabbed a rebound and put it back up to give the Hogs a 60-46 lead.

Walsh fouled a Bakken shooter on a made 3-pointer, but the Bears could not convert the four-point play.

Davis knocked down a pair of free throws at the 5:03 mark to extend Arkansas' lead to 15, but Bakken cut it back to 13 with a quick layup.

On a tough shot, Black banked the ball of the backboard to give the Hogs a 66-53 lead with 3:33 left in the game.

Council drove inside for a layup with just over a minute to give the Hogs 68 points. Davis scored another for the Hogs and a put a big smile on his face after putting his team up 70-55.

FINAL: Arkansas 70, Bakken 59

Box Score:

