Live Updates: BYU 21, Arkansas 14
Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, the Arkansas Razorbacks have arrived in Provo, Utah, where they are scheduled to take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Both quarterbacks, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and BYU's Jaren Hall, missed multiple practices with injuries last week, but both were full participants leading up to Saturday's contest and are expected to start.
Once again, all eyes will be on the Razorback secondary, which has already suffered two season-ending injuries. Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson are all questionable to play.
From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with live updates throughout the game:
Pregame:
~ Slusher, J. Johnson and K. Johnson were not spotted in pregame warmups, per Andrew Hutchinson of Best of Arkansas Sports.
~ Arkansas wins the coin toss and elects to receive.
First quarter
13:40 -Rocket Sanders loses a fumble on just the fifth play of the game. BYU takes over at the Arkansas 48.
5:39 - BYU tight end Isaac Rex caps off a 10-play, 82-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch. The PAT is good, and the Cougars lead 7-0.
2:37 - The Hogs respond on the very next drive in the form of Sanders' sixth rushing touchdown of the season. The 15-yard run is followed by a Cam Little extra point, which levels the score at seven.
1:11 - BYU WR Kody Epps hauls in a 21-yard touchdown pass from QB Jaren Hall. The PAT is off the right upright, so the lead remains at six points.
Second quarter
12:19 - Tight end Trey Knox checks in with his first touchdown catch since the season opener. Little drills the PAT, and the Razorbacks have their first lead in three weeks.
11:24 - BYU wideout Puka Nacua takes it 65 yards to the house, but the score is wiped out thanks to a face mask penalty on the ball carrier. First down BYU at the 50.
9:48 - Nacua takes a jet sweep 5 yards into the end zone, re-establishing the lead for the Cougars. A two-point conversion makes it a seven-point difference.