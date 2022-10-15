Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, the Arkansas Razorbacks have arrived in Provo, Utah, where they are scheduled to take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Both quarterbacks, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and BYU's Jaren Hall, missed multiple practices with injuries last week, but both were full participants leading up to Saturday's contest and are expected to start.

Once again, all eyes will be on the Razorback secondary, which has already suffered two season-ending injuries. Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson are all questionable to play.

From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with live updates throughout the game: