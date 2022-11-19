FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The final Arkansas home game of 2022 is upon us, and for the third week in a row, the Razorbacks are trying to secure bowl eligibility. This time, it will be against the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, who will look to rebound from a 30-24 loss to Alabama.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, right tackle Dalton Wagner and nickel back Myles Slusher are all expected to make their returns following absences against LSU last week. The offensive players missed time with injuries, and Slusher was serving a one-week suspension.

As the temperature continues to drop, the contest is on track to be the coldest at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium since Nov. 2, 1991, when Baylor-Arkansas kicked off at 29 degrees, according to Razorback Communications.

From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you needed to know from the game: