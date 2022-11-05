FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in over a month, there is college football on the Hill. The 5-3 Arkansas Razorbacks are welcoming the 7-1 Liberty Flames, who checked in at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 this week, to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for their homecoming game. If the Hogs extend their winning streak to three games, they will qualify to be selected for a third straight bowl appearance in as many seasons under head coach Sam Pittman. From pregame injury news to big plays throughout the contest, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know throughout Saturday.

Pregame:

~ Despite rumors swirling, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was on the field in full uniform and taking snap from first team center Ricky Stromberg in warm ups. He also ran with the first team offense during warmups. ~ Cornerback Malik Chavis was dressed and warming up on the field during pregame. He suffered a concussion in the BYU game that held him out of last week's game at Auburn. ~ Hudson Clark and Dwight McGlothern ran at first team corner, while Chavis and freshman Quincey McAdoo ran as the second team corners in warmups. ~ Running back Dominique Johnson was on the field supporting the team during warmups. Head coach Sam Pittman announced that Johnson tore his ACL during practice last week, bringing an end to his season. ~ Arkansas lost the coin toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

First quarter

15:00 - KJ Jefferson is indeed the starting quarterback, trotting onto the field to lead the offense on the first series of the day.

0:17 - Liberty ends a stretch of seven drives that ended in a punt with a 16-yard touchdown catch by WR Noah Frith.

Second quarter

11:00 - WR Demario Douglas hauls in the second Liberty touchdown in as many drives. The 20-yard pass from QB Johnathan Bennett and the point after put the Flames on top by 14.