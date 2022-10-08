Live updates: Mississippi State 27, Arkansas 10
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Arkansas is gearing up for its first true road game of the season, and the status of starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is still unknown.
The Mississippi native made the trip to Starkville, but his head injury may keep him on the sideline for the game. If he cannot go, all eyes will be on backups Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby.
From quarterback updates to big plays and everything in between, HawgBeat has you covered with live updates throughout the game.
First quarter
11:15 - The Bulldogs need just nine plays to find the end zone. Running back Dillon Johnson punches it in from a yard out, the PAT sails through the uprights and it is 7-0.
4:10 - Quarterback Will Rogers' pass goes just above the hands of Malik Chavis and into the waiting arms of wide receiver Jaden Walley. It is a two-score game.
1:56 - Rocket Sanders is stuffed on fourth-and-1 and the Mississippi State 8-yard line, and the Razorbacks turn it over on downs.
Second quarter
9:03 - The Bulldogs make it a three-possession game with a 10-yard touchdown grab for wide receiver Austin Williams.
5:56 - Arkansas is on the board with a 51-yard field goal from Cam Little.
1:11 - A 68-yard reception for Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood precedes a 3-yard touchdown run for Rocket Sanders. Little's PAT cuts the deficit to 11 points.
Third quarter
11:16 - Rogers finds an open Caleb Ducking, whose 33-yard touchdown catch gives the Bulldogs a 17-point lead. The PAT is no good.
8:16 - The Razorbacks try to get fancy with pre-snap motion on fourth-and-goal from the 1, and they turn it over on downs.