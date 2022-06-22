LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (College World Series semifinals)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is the designated road team against Ole Miss, which has been the "road" team in both of its games at the College World Series.
Offensively, the Razorbacks are sticking with the same lineup as they used Tuesday, with Peyton Stovall up in the 2-hole and Brady Slavens down in the 8-hole. On the mound, Hagen Smith got the starting nod.
Full lineups are listed below.
T-1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0
Braydon Webb led off the game with a double, making him 4 for 4 with three extra-base hits in Arkansas' first at bat in the College World Series, but John Gaddis retired the next three guys he faced.
Arkansas (45-20, 18-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (39-22, 14-16 SEC)
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (19 G/14 GS, 4.85 ERA, 82 K/42 BB, 72.1 IP)
MISS: S-Sr. LHP John Gaddis (15 G/6 GS, 4.40 ERA, 43 K/16 BB, 43 IP)
**NOTE**
This is the first College World Series semifinal game on this half of the bracket. Ole Miss would advance to the finals with a win, while Arkansas would need a win to force a winner-take-all game tomorrow.
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Justin Bench - CF
|
2. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Tim Elko - 1B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Kevin Graham - LF
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Kemp Alderman - DH
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Hayden Dunhurst - C
|
8. Brady Slavens - DH
|
8. Garrett Wood - 3B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Calvin Harris - RF
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: LHP John Gaddis