 Live updates, scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, Ole Miss Rebels (June 22, 2022 - College World Series)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-22 16:27:37 -0500') }} baseball Edit

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (College World Series semifinals)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to keep its season alive against Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to keep its season alive against Ole Miss on Wednesday. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is the designated road team against Ole Miss, which has been the "road" team in both of its games at the College World Series.

Offensively, the Razorbacks are sticking with the same lineup as they used Tuesday, with Peyton Stovall up in the 2-hole and Brady Slavens down in the 8-hole. On the mound, Hagen Smith got the starting nod.

Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Braydon Webb led off the game with a double, making him 4 for 4 with three extra-base hits in Arkansas' first at bat in the College World Series, but John Gaddis retired the next three guys he faced.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (45-20, 18-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (39-22, 14-16 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Closer look at Ole Miss

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (19 G/14 GS, 4.85 ERA, 82 K/42 BB, 72.1 IP)

MISS: S-Sr. LHP John Gaddis (15 G/6 GS, 4.40 ERA, 43 K/16 BB, 43 IP)

**NOTE**

This is the first College World Series semifinal game on this half of the bracket. Ole Miss would advance to the finals with a win, while Arkansas would need a win to force a winner-take-all game tomorrow.

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' blowout win over Stanford

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' loss to Ole Miss

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' win over Auburn

Gaddis gets start for Ole Miss on Wednesday

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Ole Miss

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Justin Bench - CF

2. Peyton Stovall - 1B

2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Tim Elko - 1B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Kevin Graham - LF

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Kemp Alderman - DH

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Hayden Dunhurst - C

8. Brady Slavens - DH

8. Garrett Wood - 3B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Calvin Harris - RF

Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith

Pitching: LHP John Gaddis

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}