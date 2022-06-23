LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (CWS semifinal Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is the designated home team in today's winner-take-all game against Ole Miss. There are no changes to the Razorbacks' lineup, but Ole Miss moved Calvin Harris up in the order and TJ McCants replaced Garrett Wood in the lineup. Full lineups are listed below.

T-1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Connor Noland needed just 12 pitches to retire the Rebels in order, capped by a strikeout of Tim Elko.

B-1st: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

The Razorbacks got a pair of two-out hits from Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner, but they were stranded when Chris Lanzilli popped out in foul territory.

T-2nd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Noland notched another strikeout on his way to another 1-2-3 inning. He needed 13 pitches this time, putting him at 25 through two innings.

B-2nd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Robert Moore nearly hit a line drive over the left fielder's head, but Kevin Graham recovered and made the catch to start the inning. That was the closest Arkansas got to a base runner in the second.

T-3rd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

Hayden Dunhurst broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single, but was erased when TJ McCants grounded into an inning-ending double play. Noland is now at 34 pitches.

B-3rd: Arkansas 0, Ole Miss 0

The Razorbacks went down in order on just nine pitches in the third inning. DeLucia is at 41 pitches.

T-4th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

A leadoff single by Justin Bench turned into the first run of the game, as he scored on Kevin Graham's two-out RBI double.

B-4th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Arkansas got a two-out single by Lanzilli, but Moore was called out on strikes in the next at bat. He and head coach Dave Van Horn did not agree with the third strike call.

T-5th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Noland retired Ole Miss in order once again in the fifth, needing 13 pitches to do so. He notched another couple of strikeouts and is at 56 pitches.

B-5th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

For the third time in five innings, DeLucia sat the Razorbacks down in order. He's at 64 pitches through five innings.

T-6th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Bench collected his second hit of the day with a one-out single, but Gonzalez grounded into a 5-6-3 double play to end the inning. That capped a six-pitch inning for Noland, who's now at 62 pitches.

B-6th: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

DeLucia retired the Razorbacks on just five pitches, with Wallace hitting a hard line drive that the right fielder snagged for the final out. He's up to 69 pitches.

T-7th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Elko and Graham hit back-to-back singles to start the seventh, prompting a mound visit by pitching coach Matt Hobbs. Noland got the next guy, but Calvin Harris followed with an RBI single to double the Rebels' lead. However, Harris was thrown out trying to take second on the play for the second out of the inning. Chatagnier flied out to strand a runner on third.

B-7th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Moore reached on a two-out infield single and then Battles reached when shortstop Jacob Gonzalez booted a ball for an error. That puts the tying runs on base.

T-8th: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Noland worked yet another 1-2-3 inning in the eighth and is now at 84 pitches.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.