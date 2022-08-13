Arkansas defeats Orange 1 Basket Bassano 75-54



Arkansas moved to 3-0 in Europe after defeating Orange 1 Basket Bassano Saturday. The Razorbacks faced a more physical opponent than their first two, but managed to control most of the game. Once again, freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. led the Razorbacks in scoring, this time with 20 points. Behind him it was a balanced attack as six Razorbacks scored between five and nine points, but Smith was the only one in double figures. Despite winning rather handily, the Razorbacks struggled with turnovers again, amassing 20. They countered that by forcing 26, but ball security has been one of the main areas of concern through three games on the Europe trip.

Pregame

The Hogs visited Lake Como prior to today's game.

Arkansas starting five:

Nick Smith - Freshman guard Derrian Ford - Freshman guard Anthony Black - Freshman guard Kamani Johnson - Senior forward Makhi Mitchell - Senior forward

First Quarter:

Makhi Mitchell won the tip for Arkansas. Right off the bat Anthony Black knocks down a corner three to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead. Arkansas raced out to a 9-2 lead before Basket Bassano fouled and called a timeout. Kamani Johnson knocked down two free throws to go up 11-2. Basket Bassano hit a corner three to cut the deficit to 6. After a jumper from Nick Smith and a couple free throws from Basket Bassano, Arkansas held a 13-7 lead. After some back and forth, the lead held steady at six for the Razorbacks until a Brazile offensive rebound and putback. Arkansas leads 21-13 with 2:30 to go in the first. End of First Quarter: Arkansas 24, Basket Bassano 16



Second Quarter

Basket Bassano opened the quarter with a three, but Makhel Mitchell came back on the other end with a physical finish at the rim. A steal and breakaway slam from Davonte Davis gave Arkansas a 28-19 lead. Basket Bassano drew a foul and made both free throws. 28-21 Arkansas. Smith finished with a runner in the lane to give Arkansas a nine point lead. A breakaway slam from Black and a free throw from Basket Bassano. Arkansas holds a ten point lead 32-22. A backdoor cut from Black led to an alley-oop finish for him. 34-22 Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV got fouled on a layup and missed both free throws, possibly due to the rim being loose on the Razorback side. Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound and scored. 40-25 Arkansas. Three pointer from Basket Bassano cut the Razorback lead to 11. End of Second Quarter: Arkansas 41, Basket Bassano 30

Third Quarter:

Back and forth to start the second half. An offensive rebound by Brazile gave Arkansas a 48-35 lead. Davis to Council lob to make it 52-35. Another lob, this time from Brazile to Dunning. Then the next possession Dunning dunked on a Basket Bassano defender off a battle for the ball underneath. 56-35 Arkansas. Davis stole the ball and converted a fastbreak layup to make it 58-35. Walsh with a Dirk Nowitzki-esque turn-around fader at the midrange area to give the Razorbacks 60. Johnson gets into it with a Basket Bassano player. Things cool down quickly. Lawson Blake and Cade Arbogast enter the game. Smith finishes the quarter with a pull-up three at the buzzer. End of Third Quarter: Arkansas 65, Basket Bassano 39

