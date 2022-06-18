 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, Stanford Cardinal (June 18, 2022 - College World Series)
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Stanford (College World Series)

Follow along as Arkansas opens up play in the 2022 College World Series against Stanford on Saturday.
Follow along as Arkansas opens up play in the 2022 College World Series against Stanford on Saturday. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

As expected, Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup it has used the entire NCAA Tournament. There weren't any surprises in Stanford's lineup either.

Full lineups are listed below.

Arkansas (43-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. No. 2 seed Stanford (47-16, 21-9 Pac-12)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (18 G/17 GS, 3.86 ERA, 105 K/33 BB, 100.1 IP)

STAN: Sr. RHP Alex Williams (17 G/17 GS, 2.88 ERA, 90 K/23 BB, 97 IP)

**NOTE**

This is the first game of the College World Series for both teams. The winner of this game will face the winner of Auburn-Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Monday, while the loser will face the loser of that game in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Stanford

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Brock Jones - CF

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Carter Graham - 1B

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Brett Barrera - 2B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Braden Montgomery - RF

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Kody Huff - C

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Drew Bowser - 3B

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Tommy Troy - DH

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Eddie Park - LF

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Adam Crampton - SS

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP Alex Williams

