LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Stanford (College World Series)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

As expected, Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup it has used the entire NCAA Tournament. There weren't any surprises in Stanford's lineup either. Full lineups are listed below.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.