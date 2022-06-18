LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Stanford (College World Series)
Pregame Stuff
As expected, Arkansas is sticking with the same lineup it has used the entire NCAA Tournament. There weren't any surprises in Stanford's lineup either.
Full lineups are listed below.
Arkansas (43-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. No. 2 seed Stanford (47-16, 21-9 Pac-12)
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)
First pitch: 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (18 G/17 GS, 3.86 ERA, 105 K/33 BB, 100.1 IP)
STAN: Sr. RHP Alex Williams (17 G/17 GS, 2.88 ERA, 90 K/23 BB, 97 IP)
**NOTE**
This is the first game of the College World Series for both teams. The winner of this game will face the winner of Auburn-Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Monday, while the loser will face the loser of that game in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday.
|Arkansas
|Stanford
1. Braydon Webb - CF
1. Brock Jones - CF
2. Brady Slavens - DH
2. Carter Graham - 1B
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
3. Brett Barrera - 2B
4. Michael Turner - C
4. Braden Montgomery - RF
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
5. Kody Huff - C
6. Robert Moore - 2B
6. Drew Bowser - 3B
7. Jalen Battles - SS
7. Tommy Troy - DH
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
8. Eddie Park - LF
9. Zack Gregory - LF
9. Adam Crampton - SS
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
Pitching: RHP Alex Williams