Live updates: LSU 6, Arkansas 3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A warm November has disappeared in a matter of 48 hours, and the "Battle for the Golden Boot" is set to unfold on a brisk morning at Razorback Stadium.
Uncertainty hangs over the quarterback position, as head coach Sam Pittman has yet to announce KJ Jefferson's availability for the contest against LSU. If he is unable to go, Malik Hornsby will be the next man up as Arkansas tries to secure bowl eligibility for the second straight week.
From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know throughout Saturday.
Pregame
~ The Razorbacks take the field with star-spangled pigs on their helmets, a nod to Veterans Day yesterday.
~ Myles Slusher will not play Saturday. Head coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that the defensive back will be suspended for at least this game following his arrest Sunday morning.
~ Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is not throwing as the whole team goes through pregame warmups.
~ Right tackle Dalton Wagner is not dressed out during pregame warmups. Ty'Kieast Crawford is in line for his first start at Arkansas.
~ Arkansas has won the toss and elected to defer to the second half, so LSU will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
11:29 - Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels behind the line of scrimmage, and the Razorbacks take over just shy of midfield. Malik Hornsby officially gets the start at quarterback.
4:48 - The Razorbacks' second drive stalls in the red zone, but Cam Little drills a 28-yard field goal to open the scoring.
4:09 - Daniels fumbles, and Brini falls on the ball at the LSU 10. That is the second LSU turnover in three drives.
2:16 - The Razorbacks turn it over on downs at the LSU 3-yard line.
Second quarter
11:24 - Malik Hornsby fumbles trying to scramble away from pressure, and the Tigers fall on it. LSU takes over at the Arkansas 37.
9:28 - Eric Gregory brings down Jayden Daniels for the fourth Arkansas sack of the game, setting up a 38-yard field goal from Damian Ramos to level the score.
1:51 - The Razorback defense stiffens up in the red zone to force another LSU field goal attempt. Ramos' 29-yard kick is good, and the Tigers lead by three.