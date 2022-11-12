Live updates: LSU 0, Arkansas 0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A warm November has disappeared in a matter of 48 hours, and the "Battle for the Golden Boot" is set to unfold on a brisk morning at Razorback Stadium.
Uncertainty hangs over the quarterback position, as head coach Sam Pittman has yet to announce KJ Jefferson's availability for the contest against LSU. If he is unable to go, Malik Hornsby will be the next man up as Arkansas tries to secure bowl eligibility for the second straight week.
From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know throughout Saturday.
Pregame:
~ The Razorbacks take the field with star-spangled pigs on their helmets, a nod to Veterans Day yesterday.
~ Myles Slusher will not play Saturday. Head coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that the defensive back will be suspended for at least this game following his arrest Sunday morning.
~ Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is not throwing as the whole team goes through pregame warmups.
~ Right tackle Dalton Wagner is not dressed out during pregame warmups. Ty'Kieast Crawford is in line for his first start at Arkansas.
~ Arkansas has won the toss and elected to defer to the second half, so LSU will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
11:29 - Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini picks off Jayden Daniels behind the line of scrimmage, and the Razorbacks take over just shy of midfield. Malik Hornsby officially gets the start at quarterback.