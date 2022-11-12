FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A warm November has disappeared in a matter of 48 hours, and the "Battle for the Golden Boot" is set to unfold on a brisk morning at Razorback Stadium.

Uncertainty hangs over the quarterback position, as head coach Sam Pittman has yet to announce KJ Jefferson's availability for the contest against LSU. If he is unable to go, Malik Hornsby will be the next man up as Arkansas tries to secure bowl eligibility for the second straight week.

From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know throughout Saturday.