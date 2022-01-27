Loggains getting it done in recruiting

When he was hired last summer, Dowell Loggains was tasked with bringing stability to one of the more volatile positions on Arkansas’ roster.

The Razorbacks have tried moving eight different players to tight end over the last two seasons, when their top option at the spot was former walk-on Blake Kern.

In less than eight months on the job, though, Loggains has completely changed the outlook at tight end through recruiting. It may take a year or two for his impact to be fully felt on the field, but there is reason for optimism in the future.

Head coach Sam Pittman brought him in when reshuffling his coaching staff after Brad Davis left for LSU. Cody Kennedy, who was originally hired to replace Jon Cooper as the tight ends coach, slid over to the offensive line, opening the door for Loggains to return to Fayetteville.

The long-time NFL assistant and former Arkansas walk-on quarterback hit the ground running. The Razorbacks already had a commitment from in-state prospect Dax Courtney, but had their sights set on adding a second tight end in the 2022 class.