Loggains Sets Sights on Ohio Four-Star to Continue TE Recruiting Momentum

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has been dominant recruiting tight ends since bringing long-time NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains aboard to coach the position back in June of last year.

In that time he's been able to bring in heaps of top-level talent for the Razorbacks, stacking highly-touted 2022 Lee County (Ga.) prospect Tyrus Washington with a pair of 5.9-four-stars in Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter, as well as high-three-star Jaden Hamm - all set to make their way to Fayetteville ahead of the 2023 season. With the '23 cycle behind him, Loggains appears to be setting his sights toward one Tayvion Galloway.

Galloway made the long-haul from Chillicothe (Ohio) to Fayetteville last Wednesday, April. 20, and it didn't take long for him to gain the favor of Loggains and Sam Pittman. En route to picking up an offer from Arkansas, Galloway got his first look at what the natural state could provide.

"Coming to Arkansas I really didn’t know what to expect, but I was surprised by the facilities and just how the campus looked," Galloway said. "I think Arkansas is definitely a place people need to pay attention to."