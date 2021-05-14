PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7 Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0 eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
HawgBeat - Long-time NBA coach Keith Smart has no problem checking ego at the door
PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7 Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0 eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 15:19:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Long-time NBA coach Keith Smart has no problem checking ego at the door

Keith Smart with Jeremy Lin.
Keith Smart with Jeremy Lin. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Looking at new Arkansas assistant Keith Smart's resume, it's not hard to see the similarities to Eric Musselman's own path to Arkansas. After graduating from Indiana, getting drafted and playing professionally in the U.S. and overseas for almost a decade, Smart worked his way up through the CBA to the NBA where he became a three-time head coach.

After a regime change at the Knicks organization left him out of a job, Smart had to decide what to do next. He opted to take some time off, hoping to catch more of his son Jared, a wide receiver, play for the University of Hawaii. With most travel shut down due to COVID-19, the former NBA coach was left with more free time than he expected.

"During that time frame I started watching a lot of college basketball," Smart said. "So I just looked at college coaches and what they were doing and how they were playing and of course I’m following Eric and other coaching friends that I have, and that started to get me moving in that direction."

Along with watching more college ball, Smart also entered discussions with his alma mater about getting into the collegiate game. The process didn't result in a job with the Hoosiers but it did narrow his focus on the next phase of his career.

"It was an excellent experience," Smart said. "Talking with the AD and being able to share my thoughts and ideas about coaching, my coaching, and then him sharing what he thought would be necessary, as well."

As he has throughout his career since meeting Musselman, Smart kept in touch with the head hog as he took the reins at Arkansas, watching him seamlessly transition from the NBA to primetime collegiate hoops.

The two coaches kept up a dialogue while Smart explored his options with Indiana, which naturally kept him top of mind for Musselman when David Patrick departed for Oklahoma.

"He reached out to me," Smart shared. "He said, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ I didn’t hesitate when he asked that question. I said, ‘If I’m going to look at college, what better place and better person to be around to grow into it?’

"I don't look at it as going from way up here to coming down here. I just say we're all in the coaching profession and that's what we're doing. We're learning how to coach."

Despite having coached stars and having put his own stamp on professional teams over the course of his 22-year long career, Smart displayed not one iota of resistance to taking the passenger's seat on the Muss Bus.

"Take my ego away," Smart said. "If you have any ego, you're going to have a problem with it because you're going to try to think that you know more. But I come in with an open canvas of growth."

Recruiting high school athletes is one area Smart will certainly need some help in to hit the ground running, but he's already putting together his own database of players to know and evaluate. He's had to get his Twitter account started from scratch as well, but he's already racking up followers.

"What I do know from my coaching standpoint, I know the game of basketball and all those things you need to do in relationship building. And then what I don’t know, I’m in a great environment to learn from him and grow from his staff as well."

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9sb25nLXRpbWUtbmJhLWNvYWNoLWtlaXRoLXNtYXJ0LWhhcy1u by1wcm9ibGVtLWNoZWNraW5nLWVnby1hdC10aGUtZG9vcj95cHRyPXlhaG9v P3NyYz1yc3MiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZs b25nLXRpbWUtbmJhLWNvYWNoLWtlaXRoLXNtYXJ0LWhhcy1uby1wcm9ibGVt LWNoZWNraW5nLWVnby1hdC10aGUtZG9vciUzRnlwdHIlM0R5YWhvbyUzRnNy YyUzRHJzcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==