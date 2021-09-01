LOOK: Arkansas reaches out to 2023 recruits on Sept. 1

The 2023 class is already well underway for Arkansas, as it is one of only 11 FBS programs with multiple commitments from players currently in their junior year.

Even with tight ends Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm on board, Sept. 1 still marks a big moment for the 2023 class because it's the first time they have been able to get contacted directly by coaches through text messages or direct messages on social media. What that usually results in is a graphic much like the one above.

Up until midnight, prospects in the 2023 class had to initiate that contact themselves through phone calls or unofficial visits or get contacted indirectly through their high school coaches.

Here's a running list of the recruits Arkansas has reached out to...