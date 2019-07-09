FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will be rocking an old look in 2019.

After being teased as a "more traditional look" by athletics director Hunter Yurachek, the Razorbacks officially released a new alternate uniform Tuesday afternoon.

They are an ode to those Arkansas unveiled in the mid-2000s when Darren McFadden was tormenting SEC defenses in route to back-to-back runner-up finishes for the Heisman Trophy.

Picked to model the new uniform is true freshman wide receiver Trey Knox, the highest ranked member of the Razorbacks' 2019 class. The Hogs' Home and Away uniforms are expected to remain the same with a red helmet, red jersey and white pants at home and red helmet, white jersey and white pants away.

Here is a look at the photos posted to the Razorback Football Twitter account...