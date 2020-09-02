HawgBeat - LOOK: Arkansas unveils new football uniforms

Fans waited more than a year to see it but the Darren McFadden era throwback uniform is now also in white.

Arkansas released the red throwbacks in July of 2019 and although they were originally considered an alternate, the Hogs wore them in more games than not last season. They wore them against Portland State, Colorado State, San Jose State, A&M, Missouri, Auburn, Western Kentucky, Mississippi State and LSU. They wore all white once against Ole Miss and white top with red bottoms against Alabama and Kentucky.

The throwbacks didn't lead to the Razorbacks playing like they did in the McFadden era but the love for the classic look immediately had fans calling for a white version. The Hogs used returning star running back Rakeem Boyd to model them for the reveal on September 2.

The reds will be worn for home games and the whites are expected to be worn for the away games in 2020. They'll debut on October 3 against Mississippi State in Starkville. It's unclear if they'll stick with the red helmet with the whites or throw in the white helmet for an all-white look.

Here's more photos of the new uniform from the Razorback social media accounts...