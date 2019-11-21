You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lack of progress was the primary reason athletics director Hunter Yurachek decided to fire head coach Chad Morris last week.

Coming off the first 10-loss season in school history, Yurachek didn't have grand expectations for Morris in Year 2. However, he did expect the Razorbacks to improve from last year.

Sometimes that doesn't always show up in the win-loss column, so HawgBeat has been tracking several key statistics throughout the season. The graphs below paint a picture of what Yurachek was talking about.

With two games remaining in 2019, Arkansas has already allowed 240 more rushing yards than it did all of last season. That is the area of most regression, but the Razorbacks are also tracking behind in several other categories.

Offensively, they are behind in scoring, total yards, rushing yards and completion percentage. Arkansas' best improvement is in sacks allowed, while passing yards and interceptions are slightly better - but tracking negatively.

Defensively, the Razorbacks are somewhat improved in passing yards allowed. They matched last year's interception total early in the season, but have since plateaued.

It's also worth noting that these charts aren't a true game-by-game comparison. Instead, the numbers have been manipulated to account for the varying schedule.

For example, Arkansas' penultimate opponent was Mississippi State in 2018 and will be LSU this season. That means the statistics from last year's LSU game are not included in the comparison yet, even though the Tigers were the Razorbacks' 10th opponent last season and the charts below are through 10 games.