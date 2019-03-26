A few current and former Razorbacks took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the firing of head coach Mike Anderson.

Never understood how he handled so much hate thrown at him. He helped me mature from a freshman to the man I am now. Can't thank this man enough. I hate that this happened to you but it is a opening to another blessing for you coach. Once a Hog always a hog. pic.twitter.com/yji432AkKk

They wasn't gone stop until they got what they wanted. That's sad 😒 https://t.co/fsqqKY8YkN

Can’t thank you enough @MikeAndersonUA , you and your coaching staff believed in me when no one else did! This one hurt man 😓 pic.twitter.com/391PvgYViz

Bunch of Crying Kids , Y’all Happy Now ? Thats what Y’all Wanted Huh . Bet .

As Tears Come down my eyes , Love you Coach , Gave this kid a chance and believed in me as a player , Taught me more than basketball , This one Hurt 💯🖤 @MikeAndersonUA pic.twitter.com/PqDWGmJizi

Thank you coach A...I love you man , you Gave me a scholarship when nobody wanted to.... you will always be remembered...

how do you fire a man that has never had a losing record and has been to the NCAA Tournament 3 out of the last 4 years? i just don't understand

y'all got what y'all wanted. a bunch of college athletes crying because we just lost our coach. i hope y'all fans are happy

to the man that gave me my only shot at playing division 1 basketball. offered me a scholarship, made jonny buckets possible, put amazing people around me, and was a father figure to me. you were too good to me. this one hurt. @MikeAndersonUA pic.twitter.com/8EY16iPQqe

I for one do not agree Jeff.

