LOOK: Current, former players react to Anderson's firing
A few current and former Razorbacks took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the firing of head coach Mike Anderson.
Never understood how he handled so much hate thrown at him. He helped me mature from a freshman to the man I am now. Can't thank this man enough. I hate that this happened to you but it is a opening to another blessing for you coach. Once a Hog always a hog. pic.twitter.com/yji432AkKk— Dan G. 🙈🙉🙊 (@Dan_G33) March 26, 2019
They wasn't gone stop until they got what they wanted. That's sad 😒 https://t.co/fsqqKY8YkN— Dan G. 🙈🙉🙊 (@Dan_G33) March 26, 2019
Can’t thank you enough @MikeAndersonUA, you and your coaching staff believed in me when no one else did! This one hurt man 😓 pic.twitter.com/391PvgYViz— Jalen Harris (@_jay5harris) March 26, 2019
Bunch of Crying Kids , Y’all Happy Now ? Thats what Y’all Wanted Huh . Bet .— Gabe (@Go22_Lt) March 26, 2019
As Tears Come down my eyes , Love you Coach , Gave this kid a chance and believed in me as a player , Taught me more than basketball , This one Hurt 💯🖤 @MikeAndersonUA pic.twitter.com/PqDWGmJizi— Gabe (@Go22_Lt) March 26, 2019
Thank you coach A...I love you man , you Gave me a scholarship when nobody wanted to.... you will always be remembered...— Mase (@masonjones2) March 26, 2019
Got what y’all wanted 👌🏾— Montana (@adriobailey) March 26, 2019
how do you fire a man that has never had a losing record and has been to the NCAA Tournament 3 out of the last 4 years? i just don't understand— Khalil Garland. (@khalilgarland3_) March 26, 2019
y'all got what y'all wanted. a bunch of college athletes crying because we just lost our coach. i hope y'all fans are happy— Khalil Garland. (@khalilgarland3_) March 26, 2019
to the man that gave me my only shot at playing division 1 basketball. offered me a scholarship, made jonny buckets possible, put amazing people around me, and was a father figure to me. you were too good to me. this one hurt. @MikeAndersonUA pic.twitter.com/8EY16iPQqe— jonny (@jonny15holmes) March 26, 2019
I for one do not agree Jeff.— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) March 26, 2019
